Top 10 returning special teams players heading into 2025 season ft. Desmond Reid

Repeatedly overlooked, the special teams often decide whether a team wins or loses a game. Being through field position, a field goal or a kick return, taking advantage of such situations could break a game open or even make the winning margin.

Here are 10 special teams players who should have a strong 2025 season as specialists, regardless of what they do while playing from scrimmage.

Top 10 returning special teams players in 2025

Dominic Zvada has been a vital piece for the Michigan special teams. - Source: Imagn

#10. Isaac Brown, Kick Returner, Louisville

While there is a chance he will not be as active in kickoffs to stay fresh for his running back job, Isaac Brown is an electric kick returner. He had 11 kickoff returns for 193 yards. Given more chances, he could become a game-breaker on special teams.

#9. Ryan Eckley, Punter, Michigan State Spartans

Another young punter, Ryan Eckley, was fourth in the nation in gross average, at 47.9 yards per punt. He also had a long of 61 yards. Eckley has a big leg and will continue to improve on his directional punting.

#8. Lucas Carneiro, Kicker, Ole Miss Rebels

After earning CUSA Special Teams Player of the Year at Western Kentucky, Lucas Carneiro upped the ante and will be kicking for Ole Miss in 2025. Carneiro will arrive at Oxford after going 27-for-31 with the Hilltoppers and scoring 97.4% of his kicks last season.

#7. Palmer Williams, Punter, Baylor Bears

Palmer Williams led the nation in gross punting average. The sophomore from Advance, North Carolina, also had 15 of his 43 punts land inside the opponent's 20-yard line and a long of 79 yards. With one more year of experience, he should be even better at pinning opponents deep.

#6. Kam Shanks, Punt Returner, UAB Blazers

Kam Shanks was a threat to take the ball and score every time he lined up to return a kick in 2024. Shanks had 329 yards in 15 punt returns, including two touchdowns. While he also returned kickoffs, his biggest impact was as a punt returner.

#5. Will Ferrin, Kicker, BYU Cougars

Kickers are not well known across the nation, but Will Ferrin is among the best in the business in every aspect of the game. He made his last 16 field goals of 2024 (school record), including a couple over 50 yards in the Alamo Bowl. He also scored the winner from 44 yards out versus Utah as time was running out.

The Boise State transfer is automatic on extra points with 71 straight makes and is as calm a kicker as you can find in college football.

#4. Brett Thorson, Punter, Georgia Bulldogs

The Australian will return for a fourth season at Georgia after averaging 44.1 net yards per punt. Brett Thorson will recover from surgery before the season after suffering an injury in the SEC title game. He was instrumental in the Bulldogs consistently winning the field position battle.

#3. Barion Brown, Kick Returner, LSU Tigers

After spending three seasons in Kentucky, Barion Brown will take his talent to Baton Rouge in 2025. Brown averaged 30.3 yards per kickoff return, a school record, and has five returns for touchdowns in his career, an SEC record. Quite a steal for the Tigers.

#2. Dominic Zvada, Kicker, Michigan Wolverines

After setting a school record with a 95.5% conversion rate on field goal attempts, senior kicker Dominic Zvada decided to go back to Michigan for one last season. Zvada also scored on all seven of his tries beyond 50 yards and scored the game-winning field goal over the Ohio State Buckeyes.

#1. Desmond Reid, Punt Returner, Pittsburgh Panthers

Desmond Reid, a West Carolina transfer, was a dynamic playmaker for the Panthers in 2024. On special teams, he returned 15 punts for 159 yards and a touchdown. An elusive runner, Reid is hard to bring down once he gets a head of steam.

