Top 10 returning tight ends heading into 2025 college football season ft. Max Klare 

Premier tight ends Tyler Warren and Colston Loveland entered the NFL draft, leaving as the best at their position in 2024. However, there is plenty of talent to make up for their absence.

Tight ends have become increasingly valuable in modern football, as teams try to take advantage of mismatches through size and speed.

Here are 10 top players at the position who will return in 2025.

Top 10 returning tight ends in 2025

Tanner Koziol will take his talents to Wisconsin - Source: Imagn

#10. Justin Joly, North Carolina State Wolfpack

After transferring from UConn, Justin Joly became one of the most reliable targets in the Wolfpack passing game. The former Husky caught 43 balls for 661 yards and four touchdowns. He should once again be an important part of the passing game in Raleigh.

#9. Seydou Traore, Mississippi State Bulldogs

Seydou Traore’s first season with the Mississippi State Bulldogs was a minor disappointment. The former Arkansas State tight end caught 34 passes for 361 yards and a touchdown. After getting 50 receptions for 655 yards and four scores with the Red Wolves, more was expected.

In year two at Starkville, Seydou Traore is expected to make a bigger impact, especially in the red zone, where he has the size and hands to become a dangerous asset and one of the best tight ends at finding the end zone.

#8. Jack Velling, Michigan State Spartans

Michigan State’s offense was inconsistent in 2024, but Jack Velling found a way to contribute with 36 catches for 411 yards and a score. Velling transferred to East Lansing after spending two years at Oregon State. A second season at Michigan State could serve him well, where he is expected to become a bigger factor in the red zone.

#7. Jack Endries, California Golden Bears

The tight end from Danville, California had a breakout sophomore season, leading the Golden Bears with 56 catches for 623 yards and two touchdowns. Jack Endries should benefit from a change at quarterback, where Devin Brown and Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele will vie for the starting job.

#6. Dae’Quan Wright, Ole Miss Rebels

Able to play tight end or wide receiver, Dae’Quan Wright is a matchup nightmare for opposing defensive coordinators. Wright has a rare combination of size and speed that makes him tough to cover for either linebackers or defensive backs.

While his numbers have been underwhelming at 74 receptions for 968 yards and four touchdowns in three seasons, he should benefit in his second season at Ole Missform having less competition to get the football.

#5. Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt Commodores

Eli Stowers and Diego Pavia have a good rapport on the field. - Source: Imagn

A former quarterback at Texas A&M, Eli Stowers is running it back for his final season at Vanderbilt. Stowers finished the 2024 season with 49 receptions for 638 yards and five touchdowns and was instrumental in Vandy’s upset of Alabama with 133 yards in that game.

Stowers is a close friend of quarterback Diego Pavia and both will try to keep the Commodores on the right track after a surprising season.

#4. Terrance Carter, Texas Tech Red Raiders

Perhaps not a well-known name across the nation, Terrance Carter is one of the most talented tight ends in the country. Carter had 48 catches for 689 yards and four scores. Carter should thrive in the Red Raiders' pass-heavy offense and could become one of the breakout players of 2025.

#3. Oscar Delp, Georgia Bulldogs

Despite having a down year in 2024, Oscar Delp should be one of the best tight ends in the country next season. Delp was limited to 21 receptions for 284 yards and four touchdowns, almost an exact copy of the 2023 season despite not having Brock Bowers in front of him on the depth chart.

Delp still has a large frame at 6-foot-5, 245 pounds, and the ability to make defenses pay. If he can find some rhythm with Gunner Stockton, he could be among the premier tight ends in the nation.

#2. Tanner Koziol, Wisconsin Badgers

If Tanner Koziol can take the same production he had at Ball State to Wisconsin, he would become the top tight end in the country. Koziol finished the 2024 season with 94 receptions for 839 yards and eight touchdowns.

The Badgers struggled offensively last season and the Big Ten has some of the toughest defensive teams in the country. But a 6-7, 237-pound tight end will be a difficult assignment for any defensive squad.

#1. Max Klare, Ohio State Buckeyes

Despite playing for a 1-11 Purdue team in 2024, Max Klare was one of the top tight ends in college football. The Gilford, Indiana native had 51 receptions for 685 yards and four touchdowns on a team that had little offensive firepower.

Playing for the national champions and having guys like Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate open the middle of the field could mean Klare becomes the next dominant tight end to come out of the Big Ten.

