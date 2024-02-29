Top 10 richest 2024 NFL Draft prospects by NIL valuation ft. Caleb Williams

Projected money, in terms of NIL valuation, is about to turn into real money for NFL Draft prospects like USC QB Caleb Williams. Williams and his cohorts have undoubtedly benefited from the ability to earn while playing college sports. But at the next level, the possibilities really open up.

Here are the top 10 richest NFL Draft prospects as ranked by their On3.com NIL valuation.

Top 10 highest NIL valuation NFL Draft prospects

LSU WR Malik Nabers will go from propsect to NFL Draft pick soon-- with an already impressive NIL value.

10. Malik Nabers, LSU WR ($799K)

Nabers isn't quite the household name that others on this list already have. But as a potential franchise-making pass catcher, he's about to catch a ton of money as well as a ton of passes.

9. Terrion Arnold, Alabama DB ($813k)

Arnold is a rangy athlete who is suited for possibly the toughest task in sports—covering top-flight receivers. Particularly given Alabama's track record, he's a solid NFL bet, and will enjoy the financial haul that comes with it.

8. Dallas Turner, Alabama DE ($835k)

Turner has the profile that NFL teams love. He's long, athletic, and will seek quarterbacks like a heat-seaking missile. He's likely to earn a significant pay hike at the NFL level despite an already imposing NIL valuation.

7. Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama DB ($920k)

Do you see a pattern here? Yeah, Alabama defenders are still in high demand in the NFL. McKinstry plays with the kind of confidence and athleticism that the NFL demands. He'll soon have a big contract to go with it.

6. Drake Maye, North Carolina QB ($1.2 million)

Maye isn't quite a rock star in the way that a couple higher ranked QBs on this list are. But evaluators love his size and skills. He'll be irresistible for an NFL team that wants to hand over the QB spot for the next 10–12 years.

5. Marvin Harrison, Jr., Ohio State WR ($1.4 million)

Harrison might be the top overall prospect in the draft. He's got everything from a great bloodline to size and speed to ball skills.

He's also probably about to get much richer, thanks to an NFL team trying to find the next WR1. Is it odd to say a $1.4 million NIL valuation felt too low?

4. Michael Penix, Jr., Washington QB ($1.5 million)

Penix could be a boom or bust guy. His mobility and cannon arm are impressive, but he's already struggled to stay healthy. Still, it's not hard to imagine an NFL team nabbing him early on the basis of massive potential.

3. J.J. McCarthy, Michigan QB ($1.6 million)

McCarthy's draft stock is hard to pin down. Critics will charge that he's benefited from a run-first Michigan attack, but advocates will point out his excellence in that attack. Is he ready for the NFL? He'll get several million reasons to say yes.

2. Jayden Daniels, LSU QB ($2.2 million)

Daniels, one of the top performers in college football last season, is likely about to earn an even more massive payday. An estimated NIL value of over $2 million is nothing to sneeze at, but an NFL team is probably about to pay much more.

1. Caleb Williams, USC QB ($2.7 million)

Reports have surfaced that Williams actually earned around $10 million in two years at USC, so On3's NIL estimate may be low. Still, as a potential franchise QB, bigger paydays are likely ahead for Williams in the near future.

Which top NIL valuation prospects will shine in the NFL? Should any have returned to college? Let's hear your thoughts in our comment section below.