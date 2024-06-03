Top 10 teams with the best College Football Playoff odds ft. Alabama, Texas and more 

The 2024 college football season is not far away as the season will kick off in two months. With the season rapidly approaching, the odds for the national championship and who will make the playoffs have been released.

Entering the season, the usual suspects such as Alabama, Texas, Georgia, and Ohio State are in the mix. Let's take a look at the top 10 teams with the best odds to make the playoffs.

Top 10 teams with the best College Football Playoff odds

#T10. Michigan, Notre Dame, & FSU, +2500

The Michigan Wolverines, Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Florida State Seminoles are tied for the 10th-best odds to win the national championship at +2500, according to DraftKings. That implies a 3.8% chance of winning it.

Michigan is the reigning national champions but the Wolverines lost several key players like JJ McCarthy and Blake Corum as well as head coach Jim Harbaugh, which will hinder their chances.

Notre Dame, meanwhile, has Riley Leonard as their new quarterback, and the expectations are high for the Fighting Irish to make the playoffs.

Florida State is also +2500 to win the national championship. FSU lost its quarterback Jordan Travis to the NFL, which might hurt their chances.

#7. LSU, +1800

LSU is +1800 to win the national championship

The LSU Tigers have the seventh-best odds to win the national championship at +1800, which implies a 5.3% chance of winning it all.

LSU enters the season with Garrett Nussmeier as their starting quarterback after Jayden Daniels was drafted into the NFL. The Tigers also lost wide receivers Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr.

LSU has notable games against USC, Ole Miss, Arkansas, Alabama, Texas A&M and Oklahoma.

#6. Ole Miss, +1600

The Ole Miss Rebels have the sixth-best odds at +1600, which implies a 5.9% chance of winning it all.

Ole Miss has Jaxson Dart back as its starting quarterback and brought Juice Wells in from the transfer portal as well as Princely Umanmielen among others to strengthen its roster.

Ole Miss has notable games against South Carolina, LSU, Mississippi State, Georgia, Oklahoma and Florida.

#5. Alabama, +1400

The Alabama Crimson Tide have the fifth-best odds to win the national championship at +1400, which implies a 6.7% chance.

Alabama did lose head coach Nick Saban to retirement but the Crimson Tide replaced him with Kalen DeBoer. Jalen Milroe returns as the starting quarterback.

Alabama has notable games against Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Oklahoma and Auburn.

#4. Oregon, +850

The Oregon Ducks have the fourth-best odds at +850, which implies a 10.5% chance of winning.

Oregon did lose quarterback Bo Nix to the NFL and is joining the Big Ten. However, the Ducks landed Dillon Gabriel and Dante Moore in the transfer portal to strengthen their QB position while they focused on defense in the portal.

Oregon has notable games against Ohio State, Michigan, Wisconsin, Washington and UCLA.

#3. Texas, +750

Texas is +750 to win the national championship

The Texas Longhorns have the third-best odds to win the national championship at +750, which implies an 11.8% chance of winning.

Texas is joining the SEC but is getting Quinn Ewers back at QB while also landing Isaiah Bond, Matthew Golden and Silas Bolden from the transfer portal.

The Longhorns have notable games against Michigan, Mississippi State, Oklahoma, Georgia, Florida and Texas A&M.

#2. Ohio State, +425

The Ohio State Buckeyes have the second-best odds at +425. which implies a 19% chance of winning it all.

Ohio State was one of the more active teams in the transfer portal landing quarterback Will Howard, safety Caleb Downs, running back Quinshon Judkins, and center Seth McLaughlin among others.

The Buckeyes have notable games against Michigan, Iowa, Oregon, Penn State and Nebraska.

#1. Georgia, +320

Carson Beck is back as Georgia's starting QB

The Georgia Bulldogs are the favorites to win the national championship as they are +320, which implies a 23.8% chance of winning it all.

Carson Beck returns as the starting QB and landed Trevor Etienne in the transfer portal to be their starting running back.

The Bulldogs have notable games against Clemson, Alabama, Mississippi State, Texas, Florida, Ole Miss and Tennessee.