Top 10 wide receivers who could go big in 2025 NFL draft ft. Tetairoa McMillan 

Could the 2025 NFL draft wide receiver class top the 2024 group? In 2024, no less than seven wide receivers were first-round draft picks. But the upcoming class might be an even better and deeper group.

Here's a quick rundown of the top 10 college wide receivers who might go high in the 2025 NFL draft.

Top 10 wide receivers who could go big in 2025 NFL draft

Colorado's Travis Hunter could be a high pick in the 2025 NFL Draft as a cornerback or as a receiver.

#10. Travis Hunter, Colorado

Hunter is a sneaky pick because his NFL future likely lies at the cornerback position. That said, he's such an elite athlete that he may decide he'd rather be a wide receiver. In 2023, he caught 57 passes for 721 yards and five scores. He's raw as a receiver, but you can't coach speed and you can't beat his playmaking instincts.

#9. Tre Harris, Ole Miss

After hauling in 106 passes at Louisiana Tech, Harris came to Ole Miss and was excellent in 2023. He caught 54 passes for 985 yards and eight scores. Harris is listed at 6-foot-2 but seems to play smaller. His athleticism isn't off the charts, but he's more polished than many top receivers.

#8. Kaden Prather, Maryland

At 6-foot-4, Prather is big and can play physical football. He was a transfer from West Virginia, where he had a nice 2022 season with 52 receptions for 501 yards and three scores. At Maryland last year, he added 42 catches for 666 yards and five scores. His size and ball skills project well to the NFL level.

#7. Evan Stewart, Oregon

Stewart is just 5-foot-11 and comes off an injury-riddle sophomore season at Texas A&M. But in two years there (really one and a half), he caught 91 passes for 1,163 yards. If Stewart can add some weight and consistency, he could have a massive 2024 season for the Oregon Ducks.

#6. Antwane Wells Jr., Ole Miss

In two years at James Madison, Wells dominated mid-major football. His 2021 sophomore year, with 83 catches for 1,250 yards and 15 scores, was brilliant. He had a big 2022 at South Carolina, making 68 catches for 928 yards and six more touchdowns. He missed almost the entire 2023 season due to injury but has resurfaced with Lane Kiffin. Kiffin will get Wells plenty of touches in 2024.

#5. Tez Johnson, Oregon

After three solid seasons at Troy, Johnson had an epic 2023 season at Oregon. The 5-foot-10 playmaker hauled in 86 passes for 1,182 yards and 10 scores. In four years of college, Johnson has 227 catches for 2,991 yards. If he were a couple of inches taller and slightly heavier than his 160 pounds, Johnson might be at the top of this list. As it is, he's still a big-time player.

#4. Isaiah Bond, Texas

Bond goes from Alabama, where he was slightly underused, to Texas, where he'll be a focus for Quinn Ewers. Bond caught 48 passes for 668 yards and four scores a year ago. Bond is one of the fastest receivers in all of college football. His big-play ability will certainly be emphasized by the Longhorns, leading him to plausibly being a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

#3. Luther Burden III, Missouri

Burden is the uber-talented Missouri star who could be the best college receiver in the nation next season. A five-star recruit who had a sluggish 2022 season, Burden turned it on last year. He finished with 86 receptions for 1,212 yards and nine scores. Burden is a complete all-around player, with the ability to haul in deep balls or turn screens into big gains. He's a future 2025 NFL draft standout.

#2. Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State

Egbuka tends to do his work in the slot. He had a brilliant 2022 season at Ohio State with 74 receptions for 1,151 yards, but injuries hurt his production last year. He's averaging 15.0 yards per reception in his 124 college catches. Egbuka added two rushing scores at Ohio State and is a good enough athlete to be a potential kick or punt return star at the next level. He's likely to rebound to 2022 form again in 2024.

#1. Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona

At 6-foot-5, McMillan has the size, speed and playmaking ability that makes NFL scouts drool. He finished 2023 with 90 receptions for 1,402 yards and 10 touchdowns. The 16.3 yards per catch he has in college reveals McMillan to be a constant big play threat. He's made to shine in the NFL, and could be a high pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

Which top pass catchers will you look to see in the 2025 NFL draft? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

