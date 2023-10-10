College football is entering Week 7 and there still are 14 undefeated teams in college football.

To no surprise, reigning back-to-back National Champions Georgia Bulldogs are still perfect after the school went undefeated last season. Georgia has been dominant this season and is still ranked number one by the AP.

But, who are the other top-ranked undefeated teams in college football?

#1, Georgia (6-0)

The Georgia Bulldogs did struggle at times this season but appeared to finally wake up in a 51-13 rout of Kentucky last weekend. The Bulldogs will now play Vanderbilt on Saturday.

#2, Michigan (6-0)

Michigan early-season schedule has been relatively light, but they do have upcoming matchups against Penn State and Ohio State on the horizon. This Saturday, the Wolverines will be hosting Indiana.

#3, Florida State (6-0)

Quarterback Jordan Travis, a Heisman contender, leads the way for Florida State as they prepare to host Syracuse this upcoming weekend.

#4, Washington (5-0)

Washington was a dark horse to win the Pac-12 this season and Michael Penix Jr. has now turned them into favorites. Washington will face Oregon this Saturday in a battle of undefeated teams.

#5, Oklahoma (6-0)

Oklahoma handed Texas their first loss

Last week, the Oklahoma Sooners achieved an unexpected victory against Texas, elevating their status as a potential playoff contender. Currently, the Sooners are enjoying their bye week.

#6, Penn State (6-0)

Penn State was a dark horse in the Big 10, as everyone talked about it being a two-horse race. The Nittany Lions play UMass this weekend before going on the road against Ohio State next weekend.

#7, Ohio State (6-0)

The Ohio State Buckeyes have had some close calls this season, but remain undefeated. With matchups against Penn State and Michigan on the horizon, fans will soon find out if this Buckeyes squad truly possesses the winning edge.

#8, Oregon (5-0)

The Oregon Ducks head into Washington this Saturday in a battle of undefeated teams. A win here would put the Ducks as the favorites to win the Pac-12 and potentially reach the playoffs.

#9, USC (6-0)

USC is led by Caleb Williams

USC has the best quarterback in college Caleb Williams. However, their defense is a big issue which is why they are so low.

#10, Louisville (6-0)

Louisville beat Notre Dame last Saturday in their biggest win of the season. The Cardinals have been a surprise team this year.

#11, North Carolina (5-0)

North Carolina is led by Drake Maye but hasn't faced any currently ranked teams. This weekend will be a good test as the Tar Heels play Miami at home.

#12, Air Force (5-0)

Air Force appears to be the best team in the Mountain West and has a very real possibility of going undefeated. Air Force still has to play Army, Navy, and Boise State but they would be favored over all three.

#13, James Madison (5-0)

James Madison has been a surprise in the Sun Belt so far. The school has a road win over Virginia and Utah State this season as well.

#14, Liberty (5-0)

Liberty hasn't played a hard schedule, but could very well go undefeated.

