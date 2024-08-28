Top 3 ACC games in Week 1 of 2024 college football season ft. Clemson vs. Georgia

Fans who love the ACC are close to Week 1 action. Yes, Georgia Tech and Florida State already played, but Thursday brings three more league-related games. And while there are some Wake Forest/NC A&T and Duke/Elon games out there, there's quality too. In fact, here are three significant ACC-related games from college football's Week 1.

Top 3 ACC games in Week 1 of 2024 college football season

Miami's Xavier Restrepo has a big Week 1 battle with Florida. (Image Credit: IMAGN)

#1. Clemson vs. Georgia

Dabo Swinney's team has an uphill battle here as the Clemson Tigers will face No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs in Mercedes-Benz Stadium as a nearly two-touchdown underdog. Defense might be Clemson's best hope. The Tigers have an experienced and talented back seven that could cause even UGA some trouble.

Offensively, quarterback Cade Klubnik gets another season to make good while running back Phil Mafah rushed for 965 yards and 13 scores last year. But it'll likely be on defense that Clemson might hang around. Linebacker Barrett Carter could be key to this matchup.

A win over Georgia would not only legitimize the entire ACC, it would put Clemson in a position as having lapped the field in Week 1. It'll certainly be one worth keeping an eye on.

#2. Miami vs. Florida

On the other hand, Miami is the team with much better potential to deliver a win over an SEC squad and gain an early position in the ACC battle. The Hurricanes travel to Gainesville to face Florida as a 2.5-point favorite. Mario Cristobal's offense is loaded, with transfer Cam Ward and Damien Martinez leading the charge.

Against a foe like Florida, wide receiver Xavier Restrepo (85 catches, 1,092 yards last year) could be the difference. Billy Napier's Gators are something of an unknown, but they have certainly underachieved in years past. If Miami's front seven can get consistent heat on Graham Mertz, the Hurricanes should have a happy opening weekend.

#3. North Carolina vs. Minnesota

Less headline-grabbing but still important is this Thursday's ACC versus Big Ten battle. Both UNC and Minnesota are middle-of-the-pack teams in their respective leagues. The Tar Heels are a 2-point favorite on the road in this game.

Can long-suffering quarterback Max Johnson finally make good on his opportunity for playing time? Will running back Omarion Hampton (1,504 yards and 15 scores last year) put on a show? A young and retooling offense line will be key. Meanwhile, UNC's defense is a bit suspect.

Minnesota will likely go with New Hampshire transfer Max Brosmer at quarterback. Brosmer was great at the FCS level, but it remains to be seen how he'll fare with a fairly mediocre Golden Gophers offense around him. Meanwhile, UM allowed just 13.8 points per game in 2022 but allowed almost double that last year (26.7) and doesn't look great defensively.

Which ACC games will you be watching in Week 1? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.

