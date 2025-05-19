Top 3 ACC teams that look unstoppable heading into 2025 CFB season ft. Bill Belichick's UNC

While college football is dominated by SEC and Big Ten powerhouses, the 2025 college football season can be the season for a breakthrough for Atlantic Coast Conference members. The last time an ACC member raised the confetti was in 2019 when Clemson defeated Alabama 44-16 in the national championship game.
Heading into the 2025 season, there are several ACC members who are poised to go deep into the College Football Playoff. Clemson and Miami continue to set the standard, but the addition of Bill Belichick to UNC adds an exciting new dynamic.
3 ACC teams looking unstoppable ahead of 2025 CFB season
1. Dabo Swinney's Clemson
Clemson once again looks like the most sorted team of the conference as it is expected to defend its conference title. Last season, it defeated the SMU Mustangs in the title game and are once again looking poised for another big year under Dabo Swinney.
The Tigers' odds to win the national championship game are a little far with them boasting odds of +1600, per Fox Sports. However, they have the roster to humble even the best of college football.
2. Mario Cristobal's Miami
Despite the departure of quarterback Cam Ward, Miami remains a top contender in the ACC. It replaced the Tennessee Titans' top 2025 NFL draft pick with Georgia transfer quarterback Carson Beck.
Miami has really established itself through transfer portal additions and 2025 looks like the year when Mario Cristobal takes one step ahead and improves the 10-3 and 6-2 conference finish last season.
3. Bill Belichick's UNC
Legendary football coach Bill Belichick's arrival could only mean one thing for North Carolina. The Tar Heels will naturally be the central attention of college football since this will mark the first season of Belichick in college sports after a legendary NFL coaching career, which saw him win eight Super Bowl titles.
While the Tar Heels are considered long shots with 20/1 odds to win the ACC Championship, Belichick's acumen, coupled with rejuvenated efforts from the team, should propel them to the top of the conference.
