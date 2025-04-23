Top 3 Alabama stars who could be drafted in Round 1 ft. Jihaad Campbell 

Alabama has historically produced first-round draft picks. The program was the gold standard of college football under Nick Saban, dominating on the field while producing top players for the NFL.

The trend is set to continue this year as a host of top Crimson Tide players are set to be drafted into the league. These are the first set of players under Kalen DeBoer's leadership in Tuscaloosa to transition to the professional stage.

Despite what was a disappointing 2024 season, Alabama will once again have top-quality players who are worthy of a first-round selection. Here's a look at Crimson Tide players who could be selected on Day 1.

Three Alabama players who could be drafted in the first round

#1, Jihaad Campbell, LB

NFL: Combine - Source: Imagn

Jihaad Campbell is one of the top defensive prospects in the draft. The linebacker has been a dominant force on Alabama's defense in the last two seasons, earning first-team All-SEC and second-team all-American honors in 2024

Campbell's elite pass-rushing ability presents him as a first-round pick, and he's one of the green room invitees. He recorded 117 tackles last season, breaking Alabama's single-season record and the fifth-highest in the Southeastern Conference.

#2, Tyler Booker, OL

NFL: Combine - Source: Imagn

Tyler Booker was one of the standout offensive linemen in college football in the last two seasons. He was a first-team all-American in 2024 and a first-team All-SEC in 2023 and 2004, showcasing his brilliance on the offensive line.

Booker is widely projected as a first-round pick with a host of teams looking to draft him. He is an outstanding pass protector, consistently a force in front of rushers. Booker's elite arm length, which is well weaponized, also stands out among interior linemen.

#3, Jalen Milroe, QB

NFL: Combine - Source: Imagn

Jalen Milroe is one of the most uncertain prospects heading into the draft. With his ability to use his arm and legs, the Alabama quarterback is projected as a late first-round pick and has been invited to the green room.

However, there are concerns about his ability to read the field and decision-making in the pocket, which are crucial for a QB in the NFL. These have placed him as a Day 2 projection in some mock drafts. Nonetheless, Milroe is a unique QB who could become an explosive weapon in the NFL.

