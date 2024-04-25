Top 3 Auburn players going into the 2024 NFL draft ft. Nehemiah Pritchett

The Auburn Tigers are coming off a disappointing 6-7 season, but they still have many players hoping to hear their name called in the 2024 NFL draft. Even with a losing record, the Tigers still boasted a top 50 defense.

A number of the top players from the Auburn defense will be taking their talents to the next level and entering the draft. Here's a look at the top three Auburn players who have a high chance of being selected this year.

Top three Auburn players going into the 2024 NFL draft

Auburn CB Nehemiah Pritchett

#3, Jaylin Simpson, S

Auburn safety Jaylin Simpson was one of the top safeties in the Southeastern Conference last season. He is projected to be selected in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL draft.

Simpson is an athletic safety with outstanding speed and can track the ball extremely well for a safety. NFL teams could look to transition Simpson from safety to cornerback. He plays excellent press coverage and has impressive footwork when in coverage.

He's had some struggles with run support due to his smaller frame and overaggressiveness in coverage. But Simpson has shown he has the potential to succeed at the pro level with lots of experience heading into the draft.

#2, Nehemiah Pritchett, CB

Cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett is projected to be a fourth-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft after five seasons with the Tigers. Pritchett has great length and size for his position, and his exceptional timing and footwork make him an intriguing prospect.

He has room for improvement in the run game and could work on being more aggressive against the run. His main draw is his coverage ability and arm length, which stack up better than some of the top corners in the draft.

Pritchett had 22 total tackles with 1.0 tackles for loss in nine games last season. His numbers were down from his 2022 season, when he finished with 37 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, and his only career sack.

Pritchett spent time returning kicks in 2021, when he had 10 returns for 313 yards, showing he could be a special teams option for NFL teams as well.

#1, D.J. James, CB

D.J. James is another cornerback moving on from Auburn as he enters the 2024 NFL draft. With excellent balance and a knack for zone coverage, he's a projected third-round pick. His football instincts are finely tuned, and he can play under control thanks to his excellent understanding of positioning.

James lacks the size and strength often needed at the pro level. He also needs to improve his support in the run game and be more aggressive when stopping ball carriers. But his coverage ability makes him an appealing option at his position outside of the first two rounds.

He played three seasons at Oregon before transferring to Auburn for two seasons. James had 38 total tackles with 3.5 tackles for loss last season. He grabbed two interceptions in 2023 and led the Tigers with 10 total passes defended.

