Top 3 Big 12 games in Week 1 of 2024 college football season ft. West Virginia vs. Penn State

The Big 12 will feel the effects of conference realignment in the 2024 season. The Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns have both left the conference to join the SEC. Meanwhile, the Arizona Wildcats, Arizona State Sun Devils, Colorado Buffaloes and Utah Utes have joined from the Pac-12.

While eight teams started their season on Aug. 24, each of the Big 12's 16 programs will not play until this weekend. Here's a look at the top three games on the docket below.

Top 3 Big 12 games in Week 1

#1: West Virgina Mountaineers vs. Penn State Nittany Lions

The West Virginia Mountaineers have been considered a potential sleeper pick to win the Big 12. While they were not ranked in the preseason AP Top 25 Poll, they did receive the eighth most votes.

After finishing 9-4 last season - winning five of their final six games - and returning much of their lineup, West Virginia will face a tough season opening challenge.

The Mountaineers will host the No. 8-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions. If they are able to pull off the upset, the entire conference will be on notice.

#2: TCU Horned Frogs vs. Stanford Cardinal

The TCU Horned Frogs reached the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in their first year under Sonny Dykes.

They finished just 5-7 last season, as they were one of the most inconsistent teams in the sport. This game will show us if the program will have a season more like 2022 or 2023.

Additionally, it is the only other Week 1 game in which a Big 12 program is playing a Power conference opponent. While the Stanford Cardinal may not be ready to take the next step, they represent the toughest opponent of any team in the conference outside of West Virginia.

#3: Colorado Buffaloes vs. North Dakota State Bison

Many of the Big 12 programs will play in a tune-up game in Week 1, including the Colorado Buffaloes. While they will face an FCS program, the North Dakota State Bison have been among the best FCS teams in recent memory.

Furthermore, the early season matchup will provide some insight into whether or not the Buffaloes should be taken seriously as contenders in the second season under Deion Sanders.

Colorado will be under plenty of scrutiny all season long. It remains to be seen if they have shored up a defense and offensive line that struggled tremendously last season.

