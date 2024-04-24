Top 3 Big Ten QBs to watch out for in 2024 NFL Draft ft. J.J. McCarthy

The 2024 NFL Draft is set to begin in just two days as the Chicago Bears will be on the clock when things kick off at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 25th. There has been plenty of focus on the players at the top of draft boards, with Caleb Williams projected to be the first overall selection. Take a look at the top three quarterbacks who have entered the 2024 NFL Draft from the Big Ten.

Top 3 Big Ten QBs to watch out for in 2024 NFL Draft

#1: J.J. McCarthy

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

J.J. McCarthy is projected to be the fourth quarterback off the board in the 2024 NFL Draft, however, there have been rumors that he could be selected even higher. The four-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class spent two years as the starting quarterback for the Michigan Wolverines. McCarthy threw for 6,226 yards, 49 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. McCarthy completed 67.6% of his passes while adding 632 rushing yards and ten touchdowns on 161 carries. He also led the Wolverines to the 2023 national championship.

Be the GM of your favorite team, use our free Mock Draft Simulator with trades

#2: Taulia Tagovailoa

Taulia Tagovailoa is projected to either be a Day 3 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft or go undrafted altogether. The four-star prospect in the 2019 recruiting class started his career with the Alabama Crimson Tide before spending the past four seasons with the Maryland Terrapins. He threw for 11,356 yards, 77 touchdowns and 37 interceptions. Tagovailoa completed 67.1% of his passes while adding 205 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on 262 carries. He is the younger brother of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

#3: Tanner Mordecai

Tanner Mordecai is projected to be undrafted free agent in the 2024 NFL Draft. The four-star prospect in the 2018 recruiting class spent time under center for three different programs, most recently the Wisconsin Badgers. He finished his collegiate career with 9,857 passing yards, 85 touchdowns and 27 interceptions. Mordecai completed 66.4% of his passes, while adding 606 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 238 carries.