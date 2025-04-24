Top 3 Colorado stars who could be drafted in Round 1 ft. Shedeur Sanders

The 2025 NFL draft begins on Thursday, and rumors are swirling around several Colorado Buffaloes stars. It's widely expected that the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, Travis Hunter, will be off the board within the first three picks, but the same can't be said about some of his teammates.

There have been 24 former Buffaloes selected in the first round, and some are expected to join that list on Thursday. After a memorable 2024 campaign, here are three Colorado stars who could be selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft.

Three Colorado players who could be selected in the first round

1. Travis Hunter, ATH

NCAA Football: Alamo Bowl-Brigham Young at Colorado - Source: Imagn

Travis Hunter is on this list because of the unique expectation that the 2024 Heisman winner will line up on both sides of the ball in his rookie year. Hunter is a one-of-a-kind prospect who cannot be compared to any player before him in NFL history.

As many jaw-dropping qualities as Hunter possesses, his greatest may be his conditioning. He can step into a team's secondary and immediately anchor one half of the field while lining up as a receiver on the offensive end. Hunter is a true playmaker at wide receiver and cornerback and will likely change a franchise's fortunes in the NFL.

2. Shedeur Sanders, QB

NCAA Football: Oklahoma State at Colorado - Source: Imagn

Second on the list is arguably the most polarizing prospect in this year's class, Hunter's quarterback, Shedeur Sanders. He has seen his draft stock twist and turn due to changes in teams' needs, paired with some questionable reports from scouts and assistant coaches.

However, it's hard to see Sanders dropping out of the first round. He's coming off a Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year campaign that saw him complete 74.0% of his passes for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns with 10 interceptions. Sanders is one of the most accurate passers in this year's class with a good track record at Colorado and Jackson State to combat recent character concerns.

3. Jimmy Horn Jr., WR

NCAA Football: Cincinnati at Colorado - Source: Imagn

Realistically, Jimmy Horn Jr. may not come off the board on opening night of the draft. He may still be available come Saturday, but Horn makes an enticing case as a prospect for a team looking to add depth to its receiving corps down the stretch of the draft.

Horn didn't test how scouts would've preferred — clocking a 4.46 40-yard dash at the NFL combine — but he showed off an impressive vertical to battle concerns about his height. Regardless of his tests, Horn plays larger than his frame suggests and possesses a desirable motor for NFL coaches. His high character, work ethic and on-field talent will make him a feel-good pick for any NFL team.

