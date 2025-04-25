Top 3 Georgia players selected in round one of 2025 NFL draft ft. Jalon Walker

The Georgia Bulldogs have had the most players selected in the NFL Draft in the last five years. Kirby Smart's program has become one of the best at producing NFL talent.

While this year's class is not as deep as previous editions for the Bulldogs, there were still some top prospects from the school heading into the 2025 NFL Draft.

For this year's NFL Draft, prospects like Mykel Williams, Jallon Walker, Malaki Starks and Jared Wilson arrived as some of the top prospects from the school for the 2025 NFL Draft.

Here's a look at the three Georgia prospects selected in round one.

Top three Georgia players selected in the first round of the NFL Draft

#1 Jalon Walker, Linebacker, Atlanta Falcons

Walker was the second Georgia player selected in the first round. He will get to stay close to the school's campus, joining the Atlanta Falcons. While he can line up the last linebacker or off the edge, Walker will likely look to help the Falcons' pass rush, which accounted for 32 sacks in 2024.

In his final college season, Walker got 60 tackles, 6.5 sacks, two pass deflections and two fumble recoveries. Some experts believe he has one of the highest ceilings among players in the Draft.

His versatility could also be appealing to Raheem Morris and his staff, as Walker can also move inside. At 6-foot-1, 243 pounds, he's slighty undersized to play inside but can do it if the occasion calls for it.

#2 Mykel Williams, Edge, San Francisco 49ers

A lengthy pass rusher, Williams, has battled injuries. At 6-foot-5, 285 pounds, Williams has good size to play off the edge. Niners defensive coordinator Robert Saleh's system relies on a strong defensive front rotation.

Williams had only 67 tackles and three sacks in three years at Georgia. While his stats aren't impressive, the 49ers are looking to cash in on the Columbus, Georgia, native's upside.

#3 Malaki Starks, Safety, Baltimore Ravens

The first safety selected in the NFL Draft, Starks was a productive player throughout his college career, with 197 tackles, 23 pass breakups and six interceptions in three years.

He landed in Baltimore, where he will split the field with Kyle Hamilton. While Hamilton is expected to remain as the deep safety, Starks has the range and frame (6-foot-1, 197 pounds) to contribute to the Ravens' secondary from year one.

Starks also went ahead of South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori, who was believed by some insiders to be the top safety in the Draft after the NFL Scouting Combine.

