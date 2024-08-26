  • home icon
Top 3 Heisman contenders to watch out for in Week 1 of college football ft. Carson Beck

By Vincent Pensabene
Modified Aug 26, 2024 05:41 GMT
Images courtesy of Texas, Colorado &amp; Georgia Athletics
Week 1 of the college football season will feature some of the top talents in the country. Not to mention, fans will be looking out for the top Heisman contenders who could have a breakout season in 2024. Here, we take a look at some of those athletes.

Top Heisman contenders to watch in Week 1

#1 Carson Beck, Georgia

Carson Beck is one of the best quarterbacks and unlike a lot of contenders for the 2024 Heisman Trophy, he is starting the season off against a legitimate defense in the Clemson Tigers.

NCAA Football: SEC Media Days - Source: Imagn
Carson Beck finished last season with an 86.0 QBR (fifth in college football) while completing 72.4% of his passes with a 24:6 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

He has the ability to dominate and with the Tigers' defense going up against him, it will be interesting to see how Beck looks in this game.

#2 Shedeur Sanders, Colorado

Shedeur Sanders was able to show what he is able to do at a Power Five level last season, as he had a 27:3 touchdown-to-interception ratio while completing 69.3% of his passes.

The team significantly improved their offensive line and that should be a massive plus for Sheduer Sanders' ability to be in the Heisman Trophy race.

NCAA Football: Big 12 Media Days - Source: Imagn
The Buffaloes are going up against North Dakota State in Week 1 of the college football season and should be able to have a massive start to the 2024 season for his Heisman candidacy.

#3 Quinn Ewers, Texas

Quinn Ewers is one of the best quarterbacks in the entire nation and returning for his senior season with the Texas Longhorns is going to be interesting for his Heisman campaign.

He is going up against Colorado State in Week 1 and with the injuries to the running back, expect Ewers to be asked to throw the ball even more this season.

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman - Source: Imagn
Ewers finished last year completing 69.0% of his passes with a 22:6 touchdown-to-interception ratio and with three new wide receivers, the team's offense is going to be in a great spot to score points in their first game officially part of the SEC. Expect to see Quinn Ewers dominate as the year goes on.

Edited by Deepesh Nair
