Top 3 high school recruits that Alabama landed for 2024 college football season ft. Ryan Williams

The Alabama Crimson Tide football program is transitioning into a new era under Kalen DeBoer, succeeding the legendary Nick Saban. He'll face a huge challenge in matching Saban's six national titles. Despite the coaching change, Alabama boasts a wealth of seasoned talent, which is a plus for DeBoer.

Meanwhile, the pursuit of excellence continues by securing top high school recruits. Let's delve into the promising prospects Alabama is bringing in for this season. The Crimson Tide's 2024 class was ranked No. 2 in 247's composite rankings.

Top high school recruits that Alabama targeted for 2024 college football season

#1, Ryan Williams

Ryan Williams, from Saraland (Alabama) High, rose to fame as one of the most productive wide receivers in high school football.

In 2022, Williams (6-foot, 165 pounds) made history by becoming the first sophomore in Alabama to win the prestigious Mr. Football title. He caught 88 passes for 1,641 yards and 24 touchdowns and rushed 57 times for 700 yards and 15 touchdowns that season.

Williams' dominance continued into 2023, earning him back-to-back Gatorade Player of the Year awards in Alabama. He caught 72 passes for 1,324 yards and 19 touchdowns and carried the ball 30 times for 261 yards and seven TDs.

The five-star prospect reclassified to the 2024 recruiting class and will enroll at UA this month. ESPN ranked him No. 3 among all players in the 2024 class, while 247's rankings have him at No. 4 overall and No. 3 among receivers.

Williams had de-committed from the Crimson Tide hours after learning about Nick Saban's retirement, but DeBoer made him a priority, and Williams signed with Alabama in February.

#2, Jaylen Mbakwe

Five-star cornerback Jaylen Mbakwe (5-11, 170) was ranked No. 2 overall in the ESPN 300 and came out No. 12 nationally and No. 2 at cornerback in the 247 composite rankings.

Despite his smaller frame, he excelled defensively and offensively for Clay-Chalkville High School in Pinson, Alabama. In fact, as a senior, he played quarterback and wide receiver in addition to defensive back and also returned kicks.

As a sophomore, he made his mark as a productive defensive back. Transitioning to quarterback in his senior year, Mbakwe led his team to an undefeated 14-0 season, clinching the Alabama 6A state championship in 2023. His dual-threat ability was on full display, rushing for over 1,000 yards and throwing for over 2,000 yards while accounting for a combined 43 touchdowns.

His exceptional performance earned him the MVP title in the championship game against Saraland.

Despite his success at quarterback, Mbakwe remains committed to playing his original position as a defensive back with the Crimson Tide. He enrolled at the school in January and participated in the spring game.

Off the gridiron, he has also left his mark as a decorated sprinter, winning three state titles in 2023: the 100-meter dash (10.70 seconds), the 200-meter dash and the 4 x100 relay (42.30).

#3, Kevin Riley

Four-star Kevin Riley (5-11, 195) made waves as one of the nation's top running back prospects. He was No. 81 in the ESPN 100 and the No. 136 overall prospect and the No. 9 running back in the 247 composite rankings.

Under Adam Winegarden at Tuscaloosa County High School in Northport, Alabama, Riley honed his skills. During his senior season, he recorded 769 rushing yards and seven touchdowns in eight games. He also contributed eight receptions for 43 yards and one touchdown.

Riley also enjoyed a stellar junior season. He recorded 1,306 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns, averaging 6.43 yards per carry. His standout performance against Spain Park earned him Alabama 7AFootball.com Player of the Week honors.

Alabama flipped Riley from Miami in the early signing period in December.