Top 3 high school recruits Auburn landed for 2024 college football season ft. Amaris Williams

The Auburn Tigers are gearing up for a crucial moment in its program's trajectory. With a string of disappointing seasons behind them, the spotlight now turns to the promise of renewal and resurgence.

The Auburn coaching staff landed three exceptional high school talents. These promising players hold the potential to redefine Auburn's fortunes and reignite the fervor of the Tigers faithful. Auburn's 2024 signing class ranked No. 10 in the 247 composite rankings.

Here's a list of the top three signees for the 2024 season, and all three enrolled at Auburn in January.

Top 3 high school recruits Auburn landed for 2024 college football season

#1, Amaris Williams

Five-star prospect Amaris Williams (6-foot-2, 253 pounds) has shown immense potential, ranking No. 30 overall and No. 5 as an edge rusher in the 247 composite rankings after transitioning from running back midway through his prep career. He landed at No. 88 in the ESPN 300.

Initially, he found himself at Spring Lake Overhills during his sophomore year, having not participated in football as a freshman. However, his ascent was rapid.

Williams has proven himself on both offense and defense, showcasing his skills as a quarterback, running back, wing back, defensive end and linebacker.

In his senior year, he played a crucial role in Clinton's 15-1 run to the North Carolina 2A title game. He notched 40 tackles, with 11 sacks among his 20 for loss, while also displaying his prowess as a running back (700 yards, 12 touchdowns).

In 2022, Williams recorded 43 tackles for loss (18 sacks) while also making an impact on offense with 251 yards and five touchdowns rushing.

Williams was also a state finalist in the shot put and played basketball.

Selected to the All-American Bowl and as a Maxwell Award finalist, Williams chose Auburn over Appalachian State, Charlotte, East Carolina, and Florida A&M.

#2, Walker White

Four-star prospect Walker White, a dynamic dual-threat quarterback from Little Rock Christian Academy, made waves in high school football. After passing for 6,837 yards and 80 touchdowns and rushing for 30 TDs at LRCA, he earned a spot as the No. 41 player nationally and the No. 5 quarterback in the 2024 class, according to 247Sports. He was also selected to the All-American Bowl.

White, who also played basketball and baseball, is the only quarterback in Auburn's 2024 recruiting class. He chose Auburn over powerhouse schools like Alabama, Clemson and LSU.

A three-year starter and a team captain, White (6-3, 220) threw for 2,660 yards and 29 touchdowns, with a completion rate of 61%, in his senior year while leading the Warriors to the Class 6A state championship game. But White, who was named the offensive player of the year in Arkansas, wasn't just a threat through the air, as he also rushed for 346 yards and nine touchdowns.

In his junior year, White maintained a 54% completion rate with 2,093 passing yards, 26 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. His rushing game was equally dominant, amassing 894 yards and 16 touchdowns.

#3, Joe Phillips

As a standout player at Booker T. Washington High School in Shorter, Alabama, four-star prospect Joe Phillips (6-2, 240) proved his talent in multiple positions. Whether commanding the field as a quarterback, anchoring the defense as a middle linebacker or wreaking havoc as an edge defender, he consistently delivered standout performances.

Phillips was ranked as the No. 11 linebacker and the No. 135 overall prospect nationally in the 247 composite rankings.

In his senior season alone, Phillips, the ASWA 4A lineman of the year, amassed 130 tackles, 28 tackles for loss (seven sacks) and five forced fumbles. He also rushed for 420 yards and five touchdowns as the Golden Eagles reached the Class 4A state semifinals.

In his junior season, Phillips recorded 75 tackles, 19 tackles for loss (nine sacks) two forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries. He also contributed as a receiver, hauling in 29 passes for 336 yards and six touchdowns.

Phillips chose the Tigers over Georgia and Tennessee.

Phillips also played basketball (reaching the state final as a sophomore), baseball and soccer and was on the track and field team.