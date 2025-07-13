Top 3 highest-rated ACC wide receivers in College Football 26 ft. Antonio Williams

The EA Sports College Football 26 has generated a lot of buzz since its release last week. Fans have been excited over the second installment of the franchise following its return in 2024.

Ad

Player ratings matter to a lot of fans as they determine what the players are capable of in the game. This has many fans assessing a player's potential in the game and the probability of improving it.

Here's a look at College Football 26’s three highest-rated wide receivers in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The three highest-rated ACC wide receivers in College Football 26

#1, Eric Rivers, Georgia Tech

Ad

Trending

Eric Rivers is one of the most impressive wide receivers in the ACC. The Georgia Tech senior is the highest-rated player in the position for the conference in College Football 26, with an overall rating of 92.

Rivers transferred to the Yellow Jackets this offseason after a two-season tenure at FIU. He had the most impressive year in college football last season with the Panthers, recording 62 receptions for 1,172 yards and 12 touchdowns.

His college football career has been a captivating story. From humble beginning as a walk-on defensive back at Memphis to becoming one of the best wide receivers in college football. He will be out to show his worth with Georgia Tech next season.

Ad

#2, Antonio Williams, Clemson

Antonio Williams returned for his senior season at Clemson as one of the best wide receivers in the ACC. He's the second-highest-rated wide receiver in the conference in College Football 26, with an overall rating of 90.

Williams has been with the Tigers since he enrolled as a true freshman in 2022, and he's established himself as a leader in the wide receiver room. He's played a total of 32 games for Dabo Swinney's team, hauling in 149 receptions for 1,666 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Ad

His best performance came in 2024, as he recorded 75 receptions for 904 yards and 11 touchdowns, leading Clemson to another ACC championship. He returns in 2025 to wrap up his career on a brilliant note.

#3, Chris Bell, Louisville

Chris Bell has been a brilliant wide receiver option for Louisville since he arrived in 2022 as a true freshman. His performance for the Cardinal has seen him rated among the best wide receivers in the ACC in College Football 26, with an overall rating of 89.

Ad

Having received playing time since his freshman season, Bell has appeared in 36 games for the program, recording 79 receptions for 1,249 yards and six touchdowns. He was indeed crucial for the team last season with 737 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

Bell has been consistent for the Cardinals in his three seasons, despite playing with a different quarterback in each of those years. He's once again set to play with a different quarterback in his senior season at the program.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Farouk Yusuf Farouk Yusuf is a journalist who covers College Football and College Basketball at Sportskeeda and previously worked with the NBA and NFL departments.



A lover of history, Farouk loves throwbacks, but he also likes pondering what the future might hold for the college sports landscape.



Farouk's favorite college players of all time are Johnny Manziel and Reggie Bush, while his favorite teams are Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, Michigan and Georgia. Tua Tagovailoa's game-winning touchdown pass to Devonta Smith in the 2016 national championship game remains his favorite college sports moment.



Aside from writing, Farouk is also a visual artist, web developer, UI/UX designer, graphic designer, photographer, and crafter. Know More