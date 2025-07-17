Top 3 landing spots for elite four-star DL Valdin Sone to the Class of 2026 ft. Kirby Smart's Georgia

Four-star defensive lineman Valdin Sone remains one of the highest-rated uncommitted players in the 2026 class. The Blue Ridge School (Dyke, Virginia) standout will announce his college commitment on Friday between Auburn, Florida, Georgia and Nebraska.
In an interview with 247Sports in May, Sone explained what factors are influencing his decision. He said:
"My ultimate goal is to make it to the NFL, so having that film on me playing different positions makes me more valuable. Having that film and having that record playing multiple positions on the defensive lineman."
Sone is the No. 15 defensive lineman in the 2026 class and the No. 4 recruit in Virginia, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. He originally belonged to the 2027 class but reclassified to 2026. Let's see which three programs have the best edge in securing Sone's recruitment.
Top 3 schools vying for Valdin Sone's commitment
3. Nebraska
Nebraska offered Valdin Sone on Jan. 16, and defensive line coach Terry Bradden is handling this recruitment. A player of Sone's caliber is a must-get for Nebraska's 2026 class, which has 12 committed players. His commitment is important as the Huskers lack a defensive lineman commit in the cycle.
2. Florida
Florida extended an offer to Sone in March 2024, and since then, he has visited Billy Napier's program eight times. He has already bonded well with defensive line coach Gerald Chatman and defensive line assistant Jeremy Patterson.
Napier has also been doing his part in this recruitment.
“Me and Billy Napier have got an incredible relationship,” Sone told Gators Online in the spring. “He actually came to my school and stuff.”
Florida was previously seen as the favorite by On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM), but the Gators’ chances have dropped in the last few months. However, surprises are always possible in recruiting.
Florida has 18 committed players in the 2026 class, including two defensive linemen in JaReylan McCoy and Kendall Guervil.
1. Georgia
Valdin Sone made his official visit to Georgia in early June and has been a top target for the Bulldogs ever since. According to Rivals, Georgia has a 95.6% chance of landing his commitment. On Wednesday, analysts Chad Simmons and Steve Wiltfong predicted that Sone will choose Kirby Smart's program.
Georgia has four defensive linemen committed in Seven Cloud, Carter Luckie, PJ Dean and Preston Carey.