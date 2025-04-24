Top 3 Michigan stars who could be drafted in Round 1 ft. Kenneth Grant

The NFL draft is upon us, and like last year, the Michigan Wolverines are expected to have several players selected in the first round. Following their national championship win in 2024, the Wolverines sent 13 players to the draft, including quarterback J.J. McCarthy and cornerback Mike Sainristil.

This year, three Michigan players are expected to be picked in the first round. The last time three Wolverines were off the board in the opening round was in 2001, when David Terrell, Steve Hutchinson and Jeff Backus were taken.

With draft chatter heating up, here are three Michigan players who could be selected in the first round on Thursday.

Three Michigan players who could be drafted in the first round

1. Mason Graham, DL

Syndication: The Record - Source: Imagn

Arguably the most pro-ready among the talented Michigan trio, Mason Graham leads this list. Coming off an all-American bid, Graham is widely projected to be off the board within the first 10 picks and will likely make an instant impact in the NFL.

Graham utilizes his smaller stature as a strength in his playing style, frequently using his lower center of gravity to go through the chest of bigger offensive linemen. Although he has struggled when facing double-teams, Graham is a true block-eater in the trenches and will bolster the pass rush and run defense of whichever NFL team is lucky enough to land him.

2. Kenneth Grant, DL

NCAA Football: Northwestern at Michigan - Source: Imagn

Second on our list is Graham's partner-in-crime in the interior defensive line, Kenneth Grant. Grant's range isn't as certain as Graham's, but the third-team all-American could be picked anywhere from the top eight to the No. 32 pick.

While he's not as polished as his counterpart, Grant offers a massive frame with freakish athleticism. He flashed dominance in the B gap despite some inconsistent tape and offers tremendous upside and potential.

3. Will Johnson, CB

Syndication: Detroit Free Press - Source: Imagn

Although some concerning tests have caused his draft stock to drop, Will Johnson presents probably the most consistent tape among his Wolverines teammates. Entering Thursday's draft, Johnson is expected to be off the board anywhere from the teens to the 20s and will enter the league as arguably the most pro-ready outside corner in this year's class.

Johnson brings his long frame to the table with some of the best coverage tools to make up for his lack of top-end speed. He has shown the ability to shut down one half of the field and will likely develop into the anchor of a secondary. Johnson also possesses elite ball skills at the catch point and can rival Travis Hunter after the interception with the ball in his hands, with three touchdowns in his career.

