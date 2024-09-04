Top 3 notable games of LSU coach Brian Kelly from his illustrious career

Brian Kelly has been leading college football programs for over thirty years. He was a defensive coordinator at Assumption (an NCAA DII program) from 1983-1986, before moving to Grand Valley State University — where he had his first head coaching stint in 1991. Since then, he has coached Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Notre Dame and LSU.

As one of the most respected coaches in the game, let's take a look at three of his crowning moments.

Brian Kelly's top three games of all time

3. Notre Dame 49, USC 14 - October 22, 2017

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish entered the match as underdogs. After all, the USC Trojans had quarterback Sam Darnold, who would later become a top-three pick in the 2018 NFL draft. In contrast, the Fighting Irish had Brandon Wimbush, who would later lose his starting job and transfer to UCF. Few gave Kelly and his team a chance; and that's what made the victory so satisfying.

The Fighting Irish handed their rivals a five-touchdown loss. Notre Dame's offensive line annihilated USC's front seven in a memorable performance where they had 47 carries for 377 yards and five TDs.

2. LSU 32, Alabama 31 - November 6, 2022

The 2022 LSU versus Alabama game was a classic. The Tigers, led by the 2024 NFL draft's second overall pick Jayden Daniels, recorded an overtime win against a Nick Saban-coached Crimson Tide. This was Kelly's first-ever win over the legendary coach.

As they entered the game, the Crimson Tide was favored by nearly two TDs; but all of this was for naught as they lost in Tiger Stadium for the first time since 2010.

Daniels had 182 passing yards and two TDs, and he also ran for 95 yards to score a TD. To add, Josh Williams had a two-yard touchdown run for the Tigers.

1. Notre Dame 30, Oklahoma 13 - October 28, 2012

Notre Dame came into the game as a 10.5-point underdog. However, Kelly and his squad had other plans.

After Oklahoma quarterback Blake Bell tied the match at 13 -13 early in the fourth quarter, Notre Dame proceeded to turn the tide in their favor. It started with a 50-yard completion to Chris Brown, followed by an Everett Golson touchdown, a Manti Te’o pick, and finally, a Theo Riddick score to ice the game.

Broadcaster Brent Musburger summed it up by saying, "Notre Dame is relevant again."

