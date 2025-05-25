Top 3 Ohio State matchups from 2025 schedule: Exploring Ryan Day's toughest matchups as Buckeyes' attempt back-to-back championships

The Ohio State Buckeyes are gearing up for a title defense in the 2025 college football season. The Ryan Day-coached side is a few months removed from their 2024/25 national championship win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

With the 2025 regular season schedule now out, let's explore the Buckeyes' toughest matchups.

The top three Ohio State matchups from the 2025 schedule

3. Michigan Wolverines

The Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines have one of the biggest rivalries in collegiate sports. Interestingly, both teams have won the last two college football championships.

The Wolverines will host the Ohio State Buckeyes in the final game of the CFB regular season. The game will occur in November and could be vital to the postseason hopes of both teams.

However, at this point, the Ohio State Buckeyes are the favorites entering the game. But, with the rivalry as pronounced as ever, anyone can come out on top in this battle of Big Ten powerhouses.

2. Penn State Nittany Lions

The Penn State Nittany Lions made it to the semifinals of the 2024/25 College Football Playoff. However, they fell to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, who eventually lost to the Buckeyes in the final.

Ryan Day and Co. will host the Nittany Lions in Week 8 of the 2025/26 college football season. Both sides will duke it out at the Ohio Stadium.

This game is a potential preview of a CFB playoff matchup with Ryan Day's side looking to get the better of a James Franklin-led program.

1. Texas Longhorns

The Texas Longhorns are the first and potentially toughest matchup for the Ohio State Buckeyes in their title defense. Steve Sarkisian and his troops will travel to Ohio to face the defending champs in Week 1.

This game is a battle of national championship favorites and is a potential litmus test for Ryan Day's current roster. That's because the Texas Longhorns are filled to the brim with NFL-bound talents.

All CFB eyes will be on Ohio in Week 1 as fans, analysts, and rivals watch as Ryan Day and his troops attempt to nullify Steve Sarkisian and his squad in Week 1.

