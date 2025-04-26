Top 3 Ohio State players selected in Round 2 of 2025 NFL draft ft. Quinshon Judkins

After winning the national championship, the Ohio State Buckeyes had four former players hear their names called in the first round of the NFL draft. Yet, there were still several prospects from Columbus available in the second round.

Ad

Running backs Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson led the way, while a couple of Ohio State defensive linemen, including JT Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer, were still on the board entering the round.

Here are the top players selected in the second round from the Ohio State Buckeyes.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top 3 Ohio State players selected in the second round of the NFL Draft

#1. Quinshon Judkins, Running Back, Cleveland Browns

Ad

Trending

Half of the Buckeyes' two-headed monster rushing attack, Quinshon Judkins will stay in Ohio and could become the featured running back for the Cleveland Browns, as Nick Chubb is still a free agent.

Judkins ran for 1,060 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also caught 22 passes for 161 yards and two touchdowns while splitting time in his only season in Columbus. The Pike Road, Alabama, native excelled as a freshman in 2022, rushing for 1,567 yards and 16 touchdowns at Ole Miss.

Ad

While the running back doesn't have elite breakaway speed, he is fast enough to break off big runs, as seen on his 70-yard touchdown run in the CFP championship game.

#2. TreVeyon Henderson, Running Back, New England Patriots

The other running back at Ohio State went a couple of picks after Judkins, at No. 38 to the New England Patriots. TreVeyon Henderson will join a running back room that has Rhamondre Stevenson and Antonio Gibson.

Ad

Henderson was a big-play threat for the Buckeyes, averaging 7.1 yards per carry during his senior season. He totaled 1,016 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground. He was also the team's best receiver out of the backfield, with 27 receptions for 284 yards and a touchdown.

#3. JT Tuimoloau, Defensive End, Indianapolis Colts

A dangerous edge rusher, JT Tuimoloau was a huge component of the Buckeyes' top-ranked defense in 2024. Tuimoloau recorded 61 tackles, 12.5 sacks, three pass deflections and two forced fumbles.

Ad

He saved his best for the College Football Playoff, with 6.5 sacks and 23 tackles in four games. He will now join the Indianapolis Colts, who are still looking for a top pass rusher.

Tuimoloau's experience as a four-year starter at Ohio State could make his transition to the NFL easier. He could be starting opposite Kwity Paye as soon as this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Allan Wolburg Robles Allan Wolburg Robles is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over 17 years of experience in the field writing for publications including Reforma, Yahoo! OddsShark and Apuesta. Allan studied Communications at Anáhuac University, where he learned what would become the basis of a trade that was already a dream of his before starting college.



His favorite team is Army West Point as when he was young, Allan lived in West Point for a couple of years, went to pretty much every home game, a couple of Army-Navy games and even got to meet some of the players.



Allan's favorite players of all time include Tommie Frazier, who was unbelievable during the Nebraska dynasty of the early 90's. Tim Tebow was also a favorite, mainly because of his leadership skills, although he was also awesome on the football field. As a fan of defensive football, (or what's left of it), Sean Taylor could take over a game for Miami.



Allan has always considered himself a student of the game more than a fan of it. So the historical part and evolution of the game, as well as the ins and outs of what happens on the field, and being able to put it into words for the audience, are his biggest strengths.



Besides sports, Allan enjoys reading books, watching movies and spending time with his dogs. Know More

Ohio State Buckeyes Fan? Check out the latest Buckeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place