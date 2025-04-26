Top 3 Ohio State players selected in Round 2 of 2025 NFL draft ft. Quinshon Judkins

After winning the national championship, the Ohio State Buckeyes had four former players hear their names called in the first round of the NFL draft. Yet, there were still several prospects from Columbus available in the second round.
Running backs Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson led the way, while a couple of Ohio State defensive linemen, including JT Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer, were still on the board entering the round.
Here are the top players selected in the second round from the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Top 3 Ohio State players selected in the second round of the NFL Draft
#1. Quinshon Judkins, Running Back, Cleveland Browns
Half of the Buckeyes' two-headed monster rushing attack, Quinshon Judkins will stay in Ohio and could become the featured running back for the Cleveland Browns, as Nick Chubb is still a free agent.
Judkins ran for 1,060 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also caught 22 passes for 161 yards and two touchdowns while splitting time in his only season in Columbus. The Pike Road, Alabama, native excelled as a freshman in 2022, rushing for 1,567 yards and 16 touchdowns at Ole Miss.
While the running back doesn't have elite breakaway speed, he is fast enough to break off big runs, as seen on his 70-yard touchdown run in the CFP championship game.
#2. TreVeyon Henderson, Running Back, New England Patriots
The other running back at Ohio State went a couple of picks after Judkins, at No. 38 to the New England Patriots. TreVeyon Henderson will join a running back room that has Rhamondre Stevenson and Antonio Gibson.
Henderson was a big-play threat for the Buckeyes, averaging 7.1 yards per carry during his senior season. He totaled 1,016 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground. He was also the team's best receiver out of the backfield, with 27 receptions for 284 yards and a touchdown.
#3. JT Tuimoloau, Defensive End, Indianapolis Colts
A dangerous edge rusher, JT Tuimoloau was a huge component of the Buckeyes' top-ranked defense in 2024. Tuimoloau recorded 61 tackles, 12.5 sacks, three pass deflections and two forced fumbles.
He saved his best for the College Football Playoff, with 6.5 sacks and 23 tackles in four games. He will now join the Indianapolis Colts, who are still looking for a top pass rusher.
Tuimoloau's experience as a four-year starter at Ohio State could make his transition to the NFL easier. He could be starting opposite Kwity Paye as soon as this season.
