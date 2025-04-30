Top 3 QB battles for college football 2025 season ft. Julian Lewis, Gunner Stockton

Deep in the college football offseason, one of the most-discussed topics is always QB battles. While many teams know who their starting QB will be next season, like the Texas Longhorns and Arch Manning, many have to battle for the starting job.
Some QB battles are more interesting than others and feature top recruits, transfers, and established stars. Here is a look at three of the most interesting QB battles this offseason.
Top three QB battles to watch in the 2025 college football offseason
#1 Colorado (Julian Lewis vs Kaidon Salter)
With Shedeur Sanders leaving the Buffaloes for the NFL, Coach Prime is left with two options for the starting QB job in Colorado. The biggest name of the two is Julian Lewis, who joined the Buffaloes as part of the 2025 recruiting class as a five-star recruit.
Lewis appears to be the long-term future of the Buffaloes, but he might not be ready to start. He is one of the youngest players in his class and does not turn 18 until September. As a result, the Buffaloes could give him more time to develop as a backup.
The Buffaloes also added Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter to compete for the job. He started for the Flames for the past two seasons and brings experience to the Buffaloes. He only has one season of eligibility remaining, so it would be a surprise if he chose to join Colorado if he did not think he had a good chance of starting.
#2 Georgia (Gunner Stockton vs Ryan Puglisi)
With Carson Beck leaving the Bulldogs for the Miami Hurricanes, Georgia has one of the most interesting QB battles of the offseason. Gunner Stockton is favored to win the job after performing well in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals, with Beck out with an injury.
However, the team also has Ryan Puglisi, who joined the team as part of the 2024 class. He developed well under coach Kirby Smart last season and will challenge Stockton for playing time this year.
#3 Michigan (Bryce Underwood vs Mikey Keene)
Michigan has one of the most exciting QB battles to watch this offseason. No. 1-ranked recruit Bryce Underwood is favored to win the job. However, the team chose to challenge him by bringing in Fresno State recruit Mikey Keene.
Keene has accumulated over 2800 yards and 18 touchdowns in the past two seasons with the Bulldogs, and as a result, he adds experience that Underwood lacks. It'll be interesting to see whether coach Sherrone Moore decides to give Underwood additional time rather than starting him right away.
