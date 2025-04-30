Top 3 QB battles for college football 2025 season ft. Julian Lewis, Gunner Stockton

Deep in the college football offseason, one of the most-discussed topics is always QB battles. While many teams know who their starting QB will be next season, like the Texas Longhorns and Arch Manning, many have to battle for the starting job.

Ad

Some QB battles are more interesting than others and feature top recruits, transfers, and established stars. Here is a look at three of the most interesting QB battles this offseason.

Top three QB battles to watch in the 2025 college football offseason

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#1 Colorado (Julian Lewis vs Kaidon Salter)

With Shedeur Sanders leaving the Buffaloes for the NFL, Coach Prime is left with two options for the starting QB job in Colorado. The biggest name of the two is Julian Lewis, who joined the Buffaloes as part of the 2025 recruiting class as a five-star recruit.

Ad

Trending

Lewis appears to be the long-term future of the Buffaloes, but he might not be ready to start. He is one of the youngest players in his class and does not turn 18 until September. As a result, the Buffaloes could give him more time to develop as a backup.

The Buffaloes also added Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter to compete for the job. He started for the Flames for the past two seasons and brings experience to the Buffaloes. He only has one season of eligibility remaining, so it would be a surprise if he chose to join Colorado if he did not think he had a good chance of starting.

Ad

#2 Georgia (Gunner Stockton vs Ryan Puglisi)

With Carson Beck leaving the Bulldogs for the Miami Hurricanes, Georgia has one of the most interesting QB battles of the offseason. Gunner Stockton is favored to win the job after performing well in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals, with Beck out with an injury.

However, the team also has Ryan Puglisi, who joined the team as part of the 2024 class. He developed well under coach Kirby Smart last season and will challenge Stockton for playing time this year.

Ad

#3 Michigan (Bryce Underwood vs Mikey Keene)

Michigan has one of the most exciting QB battles to watch this offseason. No. 1-ranked recruit Bryce Underwood is favored to win the job. However, the team chose to challenge him by bringing in Fresno State recruit Mikey Keene.

Keene has accumulated over 2800 yards and 18 touchdowns in the past two seasons with the Bulldogs, and as a result, he adds experience that Underwood lacks. It'll be interesting to see whether coach Sherrone Moore decides to give Underwood additional time rather than starting him right away.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alexander O'Reilly Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.



His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.



Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.



Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place