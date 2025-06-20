Top 3 records Oklahoma Sooners fans can be happy about despite Brent Venables' forgettable 2024-25 season

The Oklahoma Sooners had a forgettable 2024-25 season under coach Brent Venables. The Sooners ended the regular season with a 6-7 record and suffered a handful of embarrassing losses. It’s easy to forget that the Sooners used to be a college football powerhouse and a Heisman Trophy contender hub.

So, with the 2025 regular season on the horizon, let’s explore three records that Sooners fans can be proud of. It might not be the best time to be a Sooners fan, but that doesn’t change the historical value of the program.

Top 3 records Oklahoma Sooners fans can be happy about

3. Most rushing yards per game in a season

Modern football prioritizes pass-based offenses and creative play calling from offensive coordinators. However, there was a time when rushing was king, and no team embodied that better than Barry Switzer’s Oklahoma Sooners.

The College Football Hall of Famer was the Sooners’ offensive coordinator when he guided the program to an astonishing 472.4 rushing yards per game. The Sooners were automatic on the ground in the 1971 season.

According to ESPN, the Sooners averaged 45 points per game in their historic season. Their only loss of the campaign was against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in what was labeled the "Game of the Century."

2. Most punt returns for a touchdown in a game

A player returning a punt for a touchdown is a rare but exhilarating experience on the gridiron. Complex game planning makes such a move a rarity, but Sooners running back Antonio Perkins made a mockery of that in a 59-24 hammering of UCLA in 2003.

Antonio Perkins returned not one, not two, but three punts for touchdowns in a performance for the history books. The cornerback and punt returner etched himself into college football history with that special performance.

Perkins earned unanimous All-American honors and first-team All-Big 12 honors in 2003. His record remains unbeaten two decades later.

1. Longest winning streak

Oklahoma's 47-game winning streak is perhaps the toughest record to break in the history of American football. The Sooners achieved the feat under the guidance of Bud Wilkinson in the 1950s.

The sensational streak began in 1953 and lasted until 1957. During the streak, they captured consecutive national championships in 1955 and 1956. They were an unstoppable force.

For context on how exceptional the record is, the second-longest winning streak is 40 games, which occurred over a century ago. Oklahoma’s 1,505 days without a loss remain the gold standard for college football dominance.

