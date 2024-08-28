Top 3 SEC games in Week 1 of 2024 college football season ft. Georgia vs. Clemson 

SEC football fans have nearly made it. Week 1 is coming soon. And while the opening slate of games does have a few Alabama/Western Kentucky and Ole Miss/Furman matchups, there's more than that. In fact, with apologies to Florida versus Miami, here are the three biggest SEC-related games in the league in Week 1.

Top 3 SEC games in Week 1 of 2024 college football season

Texas A&M coach Mike Elko has a big Week 1 battle with Notre Dame (Image Credit: IMAGN)

#1. Georgia vs. Clemson

The Georgia Bulldogs open an ambitious schedule by facing No. 14 Clemson at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Bulldogs are a 13.5-point favorite at the moment, which speaks to their anticipated power.

Adding Trevor Etienne to the backfield and returning Heisman candidate Carson Beck under center gives the Bulldogs plenty of offensive juice. While there are a few new faces in the back end of the UGA defense, guys like Smael Mondon and Malaki Starks should help Kirby Smart's squad hold things together.

Meanwhile, the Clemson Tigers have a chance to make a massive statement and grab the pole position in the ACC race. But it'll take a near-perfect opener from Dabo Swinney's team to handle the Bulldogs. UGA allowed just 15.6 points per game last year and looks possibly stronger this season.

#2. Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame

The Mike Elko era begins at A&M with the No. 20 Aggies hosting No. 7 Notre Dame in a game that could end up having College Football Playoff implications. The Aggies are generally picked to finish in the middle of the pack in the SEC but are still 3-point home favorites.

A&M will finally unleash Conner Weigman to the world. Talented backfield and defensive line groups could make a difference in this game. Meanwhile, Notre Dame will start Duke transfer Riley Leonard at quarterback. The Fighting Irish will have a good number of inexperienced players at skill positions, and the Aggies could jump-start their season with a home win.

#3. LSU vs. USC

Another neutral-site blockbuster rounds out the week's biggest games, with the No. 13 LSU Tigers facing the No. 23 USC Trojans in Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Both teams will be replacing legendary quarterbacks and hoping to shore up underperforming defenses.

Garrett Nussmeier will get the nod for LSU, which boasts an outstanding receiving corps and a tough offensive line. The defense has to get better under former Missouri defensive coordinator Blake Baker.

USC boasts a talented but largely untried passing game. Junior Miller Moss is the likely starting QB and while there are plenty of big names on this side of the ball, the bigger story is defense. A year ago, USC allowed over 34 points per game. The Trojans might have to win in a shootout this year.

Which SEC games will you be watching in Week 1? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

