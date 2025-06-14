  • home icon
Top 3-star recruits by Billy Napier's Florida Gators that boosted their recruitment rankings ft. Kekua Aumua

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Jun 14, 2025
Billy Napier has coached the Florida Gators for three seasons. Napier is looking to guide the Gators back to the pinnacle of collegiate football.

One way to attain that goal is by accumulating stellar high school recruits, and that's what Napier has been up to lately. Florida has jumped from outside the top 25 to No. 13 in the On3 Industry Team Recruiting Rankings over the past two weeks.

With the 2025 season around the corner, let's examine some impressive three-star recruits set to join the Gators for the 2026 campaign.

3. Chancellor Campbell, Offensive Tackle

Chancellor Campbell was one of the most covered recruits out of the Florida football talent pool. Campbell measures in at 6-foot-8-inches and 295 pounds straight out of St. Petersburg (Florida) Lakewood.

According to Yahoo Sports, Campbell chose the offer from the Florida Gators rather than scholarships from the Colorado Buffaloes, Duke Blue Devils, Georgia Bulldogs, Ohio State Buckeyes and more. He is now set to continue his football career in familiar surroundings.

Campbell is ranked No. 594 overall according to the 247Sports composite. He'll join a stacked offensive line in Florida under the guidance of Billy Napier.

2. G’Nivre Carr, Offensive Lineman

G’Nivre Carr is one of the most talented players in the famed IMG Academy. Carr measures in at 6-foot-4-inch and 336 pounds, plus he's a Florida native. The interior offensive lineman had his pick from top-tier programs before making a verbal commitment to join Billy Napier's Gators.

According to Gators Wire, Carr grew up just south of Gainesville, making him a true homegrown talent. He's seemingly been anticipating playing for the collegiate football powerhouse for quite some time.

Carr was ranked No. 437 overall according to the 247Sports composite. Florida fans can look forward to him joining for the 2026 regular season.

1. Kekua Aumua, Tight End

Kekua Aumua fits the mold for the modern NFL tight end, despite still being a high school prospect. Aumua is originally from Hawaii but thrived after developing his skills at the famed IMG Academy. He's now all set to start his collegiate football journey with the Florida Gators.

Aumua is ranked No. 670 overall per the 247Sports composite. He's one of the most complete TEs in his class and should only get better with CFB reps.

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

