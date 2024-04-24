Top 5 ACC QBs to watch out for in 2024 NFL Draft ft. Drake Maye

The 2024 NFL Draft is set to begin in just two days as the Chicago Bears will be on time to kick off at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 25th. There has been plenty of focus on the players at the top of draft boards, with Caleb Williams projected to be the first overall selection. Take a look at the top five quarterbacks who have entered the 2024 NFL Draft from the ACC.

Top 5 ACC QBs to watch out for in 2024 NFL Draft

#1: Drake Maye

Drake Maye is projected to land in the top three of the 2024 NFL Draft. The five-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class spent two years as the starting quarterback for the North Carolina Tar Heels. He threw for 8,018 yards, 63 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. Maye completed 64.9% of his passes while adding 1,209 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns on 302 carries.

#2: Jordan Travis

Jordan Travis is projected to be a Day 3 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The three-star prospect in the 2018 recruiting class started parts of four seasons for the Florida State Seminoles after beginning his collegiate career with the Louisville Cardinals. He threw for 8,715 yards, 66 touchdowns and 20 interceptions. Travis completed 62.0% of his passes while adding 1,950 rushing yards and 31 touchdowns on 417 carries.

#3: Jack Plummer

Jack Plummer is projected to be an undrafted free agent in the 2024 NFL Draft. The three-star prospect in the 2018 recruiting class spent time under center for three different programs, most recently the Louisville Cardinals. He threw for 9,728 yards, 68 touchdowns and 31 interceptions, while completing 64.1% of his passes.

#4: Brennan Armstrong

Brennan Armstrong also projects as an undrafted free agent. The three-star prospect in the 2018 recruiting class spent the final season of his collegiate career with the NC State Wolfpack after spending the previous five with the Virginia Cavaliers. He threw for 10,819 yards, 69 touchdowns and 42 interceptions. Armstrong completed 60.7% of his passes while adding 1,932 rushing yards and 27 touchdowns on 506 carries.

#5: Phil Jurkovec

Phil Jurkovec is also projected as an undrafted free agent. The three-star prospect in the 2018 recruiting class spent time under center for three different programs, most recently the Pittsburgh Panthers. He threw for 6,224 yards, 43 touchdowns and 20 interceptions. Jurkovec completed 58.5% of his passes, while adding 628 rushing yards and ten touchdowns on 258 carries.

