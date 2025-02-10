Top 5 ACC starting QBs heading into 2025 college football season ft. Cade Klubnik

As the ACC prepares for the 2025 season, the league has some impressive top-flight QB talent. At the top of the heap are two of the obvious top returnees in the nation: a transfer and a returning star. However, the league as a whole boasts an accomplished class of passers and dual-threat scramblers. The ACC wants to keep multiple CFP teams and the QBs can certainly help.

Here's a quick look at the league's top five likely starting QBs in 2025.

Top 5 ACC QBs in 2025

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Georgia Tech's Haynes King is a top-level dual-threat QB who could star in 2025. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

5. Kyron Drones, Virginia Tech

Trending

After two seasons of sitting at Baylor, Drones has battled injuries but showed excellent skills in two seasons at Virginia Tech. He has thrown for 3,647 yards and 27 touchdowns while running for 1,154 yards and 11 scores on the ground. He was better (and healthier) in 2023, and if Tech can keep him well, he'll be a top ACC passer in 2025.

4. Eli Holstein, Pittsburgh

Speaking of health, Holstein's season ended early with injuries, which was a big factor in Pitt's slide from 7-0 to 7-6. He started the campaign with four 300+ yard passing games in the first five and threw for 2,228 yards and 17 TDs. He rushed for another 328 yards and three scores on the ground. Holstein made Pitt a top ACC team when he was in the lineup and if they can keep him there, look out.

3. Haynes King, Georgia Tech

After struggling to get a shot at Texas A&M, King has started for Georgia Tech in the last two years. He has thrown for 4,956 yards and 41 TDs while rushing for 1,324 yards and 21 more scores. He's a massive dual-threat star but also has some of the same injury/durability concerns as the two passers behind him. If he's well, so is Tech — and King could be a Heisman dark horse.

2. Carson Beck, Miami

Beck endured a difficult 2024 season and uprooted his career for a season at Miami. Beck's struggles would be others' highlights — he still threw for 3,485 yards and 28 TDs against 12 picks in 2024. However, his 2023 production is likely more his aim. If he gets close to it, Beck will be a Heisman finalist and Miami will be in the CFP in 2025.

1. Cade Klubnik, Clemson

As good as Beck is and could be, Klubnik is more of a known quality. He was brilliant for Clemson in 2024, throwing for 3,639 yards and 36 scores against just six interceptions. He rushed for another 463 yards and seven more scores. Klubnik improved as the season progressed, throwing for 336 yards and three scores in Clemson's CFP loss to Texas. He's a national star in 2025.

What do you think of the ACC's top QB threats for 2025? Share your take on the top passers and teams of the league below in our comments section!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Clemson Tigers Fan? Check out the latest Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.