Top 5 ACC tight ends heading into 2025 college football season ft. Justin Joly

After a wild 2024 season, the ACC is building for 2025. The league returns an intriguing group of tight end prospects. Given the conference's emphasis on the passing game, there figures to be more than a few who could make big impacts on offenses in the season to come. Here's a quick peek at the top five ACC TE prospects for the 2025 college football season.

Top 5 ACC tight ends for the 2025 season

Florida State's Landen Thomas could have a breakthrough 2025 season. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

5. Landen Thomas, Florida State

A freshman last season, Thomas showed massive flashes of potential. Most notable was a seven-catch, 80-yard effort against Clemson. His season stats were modest (14 catches for 173 yards and a touchdown), but with a year of experience and a better group of playmakers around him, Thomas could take off for a massive 2025 season. It would certainly help bring FSU back to prominence.

4. Sam Roush, Stanford

Roush has steadily built up his production into two strong seasons with Stanford. In 2024, he had 40 receptions for 334 yards and two scores. Roush is not one of the biggest or fastest players out there, but his experience and receiving know-how have been progressively significant. Roush will likely continue to grow as a staple in the Cardinal offense in 2025.

3. RJ Maryland, SMU

In three seasons at SMU, Maryland has been an impressive red-zone target, with already 18 TDs. His 2024 season ended in mid-October due to injury but he still had 24 catches for 359 yards and four scores. Maryland is likely to post 50 catches and 5-10 TD grabs in the 2025 season and could be a significant NFL draft prospect. He's certainly worth watching.

2. Jack Endries, California

The top receiver for California in 2024, Endries is highly likely to have a big 2025 season. Last year, Endries finished with 56 catches for 623 yards and two TDs. He posted back-to-back 100+ yard games against Pittsburgh and NC State around midseason. That is the type of production that's within the realm of possibility for Endries in 2025.

1. Justin Joly, NC State

A transfer from UConn, Joly had an immediate impact in 2024 for the Wolfpack. He finished with 43 catches for 661 yards and four scores. His downfield receiving presence makes him a threat on virtually every play. Joly had multiple catches in every game and is the reliable presence that State will lean on to try to bounce back from a disappointing 2024 season.

What do you think of the ACC's best tight ends? Share your take on the players and the league below in our comments section!

