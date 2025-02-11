Top 5 ACC wide receivers heading into 2025 college football season ft. Duce Robinson

The ACC promises to be exciting in 2025. Clemson's surprising 2024 run could continue, in part based on a fine group of wide receivers. But the ACC at large is full of impressive pass catchers.

Even some of the teams that struggled in 2024 have outstanding receivers who could boost them in 2025. Here's a rundown of the top five ACC wide receivers for the 2025 season.

Top five ACC wide receivers for 2025

Stanford's Emmett Mosley V (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

#5 Emmett Mosley V, Stanford

Injuries started Mosley's freshman season late. But in just nine games, he caught 48 passes for 525 yards and six touchdowns. In his last three games, Mosley had 26 catches for 332 yards and five touchdowns.

If he continues at that pace, everybody will know his name in 2025. Stanford will certainly give him plenty of opoortunities to post a memorable sophomore season.

#4 Bryant Wesco Jr., Clemson

Another freshman who had a big season, Wesco is a 6-foot-2 outside standout. He had 41 catches for 708 yards and five touchdowns.

Wesco had three 100+ yard games, including an eight catch, 143 yard, two touchdown masterpiece in the ACC title game. With Cade Klubnik back for another season at Clemson, he figures to put together an impressive 2025.

#3 Antonio Williams Clemson

Indeed, the biggest threat to Wesco's season might be all the passes that Williams will catch. Williams was great in 2022 but battled injuries in 2023. Healthy in 2024, he responded with 75 catches for 904 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Williams had at least three catches in every game, and, at one point, he scored touchdowns in five of six league games. He's good for a big 2025 campaign.

#2 Trebor Pena, Syracuse

Pena had battled injuries and a lack of playing time. He had just 25 catches over four seasons but snagged 84 receptions for 941 yards and nine scores in 2024.

He scored touchdowns in each of the last three games of 2024, which bodes well to build into a memorable 2025 season. Syracuse will lean on Pena to keep them competitive in the ACC in his final college season.

#1 Duce Robinson, Florida State

A transfer portal addition from USC, Robinson looks like the perfect mix of skill and opportunity.

The 6-foot-6 Robinson has shown flashes as a Trojan, catching 39 passes for 747 yards and seven scores. But Florida State will have to create offense in 2025 or coach Mike Norvell's job will be in major jeopardy. A tall, physical standout, Robinson will get plenty of touches and could have a breakthrough year.

What do you think of the ACC's top receivers for 2025? Share your thoughts on the picks and the league's teams below in our comments section:

