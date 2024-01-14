Top 5 Alabama players who could leave after Nick Saban’s retirement ft. Caleb Downs, Tim Keenan III, and others

Following Nick Saban's sudden retirement after 17 years, the CFB world is buzzing about the possibility of several talented players entering the 30-day transfer window.

Former Washington coach Kalen DeBoer is Saban's successor. Nevertheless, there's a possibility of a few players leaving Alabama, as they envisioned themselves playing under Nick Saban than DeBoer.

In this article, we take at the top five Alabama players who could leave in the 30-day window.

Top five Alabama players who could leave after Nick Saban's retirement

#1 Caleb Downs

One of the most trending names on social media after Nick Saban's retirement is safety Caleb Downs.

The freshman safety quickly made a name for himself in the CFB scene after a dominant debut season for the Crimson Tide in 2023.

Downs went on to record 107 total tackles, two interceptions, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He was named the SEC Freshman Player of the Year and has been an asset in the team's defensive stronghold.

However, with Georgia recently hiring former Alabama defensive backs coach Travaris Robinson as their new co-defensive coordinator, there's a possibility that Caleb Downs might just decide to enter the portal for a new home.

Robinson was one of the main recruiters who brought in Downs as the No.1 safety in Alabama's 2023 class. So it will be interesting to see if he stays committed in Tuscaloosa or will begin a new journey somewhere else.

#2 Isaiah Bond

After Nick Saban's retirement announcement, WR Isaiah Bond became the first player to enter the 30-day transfer portal.

Bond was a key part of Saban's offense in 2023 and was second on the team in terms of receiving yards, with 668, and four receiving touchdowns.

According to his agency, Bond is scheduled to make a visit to Texas this weekend. But entering the transfer portal does not necessarily mean that the WR will leave Alabama.

There's still a chance that Bond could withdraw his name and play for Kalen DeBoer in 2024. At the moment, his options are still wide open.

#3 Tim Keenan III

Defensive lineman Tim Keenan III has made quite the progress in his journey from a freshman to a sophomore in Alabama under Nick Saban.

In 2023, Keenan III put up 38 total tackles and one sack for the Crimson Tide.

Before Saban's retirement announcement, Tim Keenan III had announced that he would be returning for another season in Tuscaloosa.

However, it will be interesting to see if the change in coach affects his decision on whether to stay with Alabama or continue his collegiate career with a different team.

#4 Kobe Prentice

Another player on the offense to watch out for in the next few days is wide receiver Kobe Prentice.

Despite the fact that Prentice did not see a lot of time on the field, he still made an impact. He showcased his potential by averaging 17.4 yards per catch with 18 receptions, 314 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

There's a chance that Kobe Prentice will become the WR1 on the team following the graduation of Alabama's top passing targets.

However, he also has the option of showcasing his talents and skills with the ball with a different program.

#5 Deontae Lawson

Linebacker Deontae Lawson had shown incredible progress in the last two years under Nick Saban. In 2023, he finished second on the team in terms of tackles, with 67, and three sacks as a sophomore.

Lawson still has two years of eligibility remaining. So he could decide on honing his talents with another team or sticking around with the Crimson Tide under Kalen DeBoer.

The defensive scheme might witness a change under DeBoer, so Lawson could look for a different program to play under a scheme he wants.

