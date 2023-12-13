Top 5 Alabama players not playing in Rose Bowl against Michigan

Alabama will return to the College Football Playoff this season after missing out on the postseason tournament in 2022. The Crimson Tide secured a spot in the playoffs after a 27-24 win over two-time defending national champion Georgia in the SEC championship game.

Nick Saban's team will come up against No. 1 Michigan in the Rose Bowl, which serves as one of the semifinals for this year's edition. Notably, the Wolverines are playing in their third consecutive playoffs and have gone unbeaten in the regular season over the last two years.

With such a huge challenge ahead for the No. 5 Crimson Tide, several players won't participate in the highly anticipated matchup based on their personal decisions. This article looks at the program's players who have opted out of the upcoming Rose Bowl game.

5 Alabama players not playing in Rose Bowl

#1, Tyler Buchner, QB

Tyler Buchner arrived at Alabama ahead of the 2022 college football season. The quarterback followed new offensive coordinator Tommy Rees down to Tuscaloosa from Notre Dame.

Buchner was in the race for the Crimson Tide starting quarterback job ahead of the season. However, he lost the battle to Jalen Milroe, getting only one start throughout the season. He has again entered the transfer portal and won't be playing in the Rose Bowl.

#2, Isaiah Hastings, DL

Isaiah Hastings' time at Alabama hasn't gone as planned. The defensive lineman arrived in Tuscaloosa in 2022 and appeared in one game for the Crimson Tide as a freshman.

While he had expected to be more involved this season, Hastings could not make any appearance for the team. With several offers on the table, he has entered the transfer portal and will miss the Rose Bowl.

#3, Ja'Corey Brooks, WR

Ja'Corey Brooks has made a name for himself in his three seasons at Alabama. He has been one of the program's notable wide receiver options in the last few years.

After getting substantial game time in his freshman and sophomore seasons with the Crimson Tide, Brook's involvement was reduced in 2023, forcing him to enter the transfer portal. He won't be available for selection in the Rose Bowl.

#4, Thaiu Jones-Bell, WR

Thaiu Jones-Bell has had partial involvement for Alabama throughout his three seasons in the program. Since his freshman season in 2020, he's only played 11 games for the team.

The wide receiver got no minutes for the Crimson Tide this season, which has forced him to enter the transfer portal. This has also ruled him out of the upcoming Rose Bowl against Michigan.

#5, Anquin Barnes Jr., DL

Anquin Barnes Jr. arrived at Alabama as a highly-rated four-star recruit in 2021. The defensive lineman, however, failed to make an appearance in his first two seasons with the program.

Barnes appeared in the two games for the Crimson Tide this season, but that isn't enough to keep him in Tuscaloosa. He has entered the transfer portal and won't play in the Rose Bowl.

