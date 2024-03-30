Top 5 Alabama players to watch out for during Crimson Tide's 2024 Spring Game ft. Ty Simpson

Alabama football has begun its new era under coach Kalen DeBoer. Off a challenging season and a coaching change, spring practice is likely to be very active. The Tide will wrap up spring practice with the A-Day game on April 13. With most of spring practice in the books, here are five players to watch for in the A-Day spring game.

Top 5 Alabama players to watch for during spring game

Alabama running back Justice Haynes certainly bears watching in the Tide's spring game on April 13.

#1. Ty Simpson, QB

Simpson's situation this spring is interesting. With returning star quarterback Jalen Milroe still on campus, under most circumstances, there'd be no QB battle. But Kalen DeBoer isn't Nick Saban, and Milroe isn't particularly well-suited to DeBoer's offensive system. Accordingly, the coach has acknowledged that while Milroe will get the first snaps, the job is a competition.

Simpson is a five-star recruit who played sparingly behind Milroe last season. Simpson was 11 for 20 for 179 yards and rushed for two touchdowns. He'll also be battling with Washington transfer Austin Mack. The 6-foot-6 Mack figures to be closer to DeBoer's ideal offensive leader. Simpson could come out of spring competing for the QB job or looking to transfer. The A-Day game will provide clues.

#2. Kobe Prentice, WR

Prentice is a promising wide receiver who has seen spot duty over his first two seasons but could be a breakout candidate in DeBoer's offense. Last year, Prentice caught eight passes in Alabama's first two games, but only 10 passes over the remainder of the season. He did grab touchdowns against Arkansas and Kentucky.

With Jermaine Burton on to the NFL, Prentice's chance to shine is now. If he doesn't play well in spring practice, DeBoer will probably recruit over him. That said, his 51 career catches demonstrate his experience. The guess here is that when opportunity knocks, Prentice is ready. The spring game will certainly allow an assessment of that situation.

#3. Conor Talty, kicker

Sure, kicker is not the most glamorous position in football. But for an Alabama team learning to live in a post-Saban era, being solid in the kicking game feels something near essential. Add in the departure of veteran kicker Will Reichard, likely for the NFL, and the Alabama place-kicking situation is certainly one to keep an eye on in the spring game.

Talty was highly recruited in 2023. In his freshman season at Alabama, he handled six kickoffs and made an extra point. He's now slated to be the man on place-kicking duties. If that wasn't enough pressure, add in Coach DeBoer's decision not to hire a full-time special teams assistant coach. There's no reason to think Talty isn't ready. But a solid spring will ease many minds inside the Alabama coaching staff.

#4. Jaheim Oatis, DL

Oatis is a massive mountain of a player. As a freshman in 2022, he dropped enough weight to reliably contribute on the defensive line and recorded 29 tackles and a pair of tackles for loss. He had an impressive spring in 2023 and seemed likely to be a breakthrough player for the Tide up front.

But Oatis battled early injuries and never really got going in 2023. He wasn't awful, as he still posted 26 tackles and a tackle for loss. But a breakthrough from potential standout to pure standout never really happened.

Is he ready now? DeBoer, who couldn't snag a 320-pound defensive lineman at Washington, is likely hoping so. Packaging Oatis with Tim Keenan provides a wealth of middle-clogging options for the Alabama defense. The path to an all-conference-type season for Oatis could begin in the spring game.

#5. Justice Haynes, RB

Alabama and 1,000-yard rushing seasons are almost inseparable. While Kalen DeBoer will up the passing game, he'd love to keep a productive running game. But with seniors Jase McClelland and Roydell Williams headed off, who's the next man up? The top candidates are Jam Miller and Justice Haynes.

A season ago, Haynes showed flashes of big-play potential. He rushed 25 times for 168 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Yes, both touchdowns came against Chattanooga, but Haynes impressed Tide coaches enough to have four carries against Michigan (he gained 31 yards).

Alabama wouldn't mind seeing both Haynes and Miller emerge as 800-yard rushing threats. But Haynes seems to have a slightly higher upside. He could well be the next 1,000-yard Bama back. Haynes and Miller will certainly be heavily watched in the spring game.

