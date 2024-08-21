Top 5 Alabama specific offensive plays in EA College Football 25 ft. RPO Alert Swing

Alabama is among the most consistent teams in college football, and its offensive playbook has some excellent options for players in EA College Football 25.

Although you will want to use more than five plays, it can be overwhelming for new players to look at an offensive playbook with dozens of plays and figure out which to use. So, these are five plays you can use to find success.

5 top Alabama offensive plays in College Football 25

Alabama has an incredible number of plays at your disposal. The best plays available to players make use of the dynamic offensive players on the roster, using their attributes to your advantage. These are five of your best options.

#1 RPO Alert Swing

This play is great because it works well against almost all defenses. It is slightly better versus zone coverage, but it can work in man on man as well.

All you need to do is hike the ball and you can either hand it off or throw it over to a swinging receiver. You get such good blocking and, with how good juking is in the game, if you get the ball to an Alabama playmaker in open space, they will be able to pick up big yardage.

#2 PA F Slide

This is a play you can use against man-on-man coverage. It has receivers exploding off the line and cutting quickly, allowing the player to make a quick pass. There are dual half-back in-routes you can mix in to mix it up against the defense. Alabama receivers always seem to get open with this play.

#3 Normal Jet Touch Pass

This is a play that can be used when you notice you have numbers on the right side of the field. With the running back moving to the right, you can hand it off to him and he can use speed to pick up yardage in open space.

The play also has an option to swing to the left if the defense calls and audible to move numbers to the right side.

#4 PA Boot Z Cross

This play has three crossing routes that drag defenders to the right side of the field. You can then use your cutting tight end or single left-side receiver to make a play on the left side of the field.

#5 Trips TE QB Zone

This play utilizes Jalen Milroe as one of the best running quarterbacks in the game for Alabama. You get great coverage and give Milroe space to make a running play up the middle of the field. It's one of the best running plays in the game.

