Top 5 best Dynasty teams in College Football 26 ft. Georgia

College Football 26 is finally here. A year after the beloved EA college football franchise returned following a decade-long hiatus, EA is back with the second iteration of the game in as many years. CFB 26 brings several upgrades from CFB 25 and was officially released to the general public on Thursday.

One of the most popular game modes is Dynasty Mode. In this game mode, players can run every aspect of a program for decades. They can adjust their coaching and recruiting staff to build a dynasty. Here are some of the best teams to start with.

Top Five Dynasty teams in College Football 26

#1 Georgia

When starting a dynasty in College Football 26, you will have an easier time playing as one of the best teams in the game. Georgia has an overall team rating of 94, meaning you will be starting with a strong team. The team is incredibly deep, only featuring two players with less than a 70 overall rating. Additionally, it has a stellar 96 overall defense, making it difficult to score against.

Another aspect that will help you is that Georgia is a premier program. As a result, you should have an easier time bringing in recruits.

#2 Alabama

Alabama is another premier program in College Football 26 that has recruiting advantages over other programs. As a starting team, it is just as good as Georgia with a 94 overall rating. However, the team is constructed nearly opposite to the Bulldogs. Georgia is deep but Alabama is top-heavy with nine players with a 90 overall rating or better.

#3 Texas

There is a bit of a jump back after the top two teams. Texas comes in next with a 92 overall rating. The highlight of choosing the Longhorns is you get to use one of the best QBs in the game, Arch Manning. As a young star, he can help you in the early years of your dynasty.

#4 Notre Dame

Notre Dame received a 92 overall rating after reaching the national championship game last season. The offense is easy to use thanks to the strong offensive line. While the quarterback situation is not ideal, the Fighting Irish are still one of the best programs for dynasty mode.

#5 Oregon

Oregon coach Dan Lanning has built a stellar program over the past few years, and that translates into College Football 26. With a 92 rating, the team has incredible depth and a strong defense. The only concern is at the quarterback position, where Dante Moore has an 84 overall rating.

