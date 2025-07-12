Top 5 best uniforms in EA Sports College Football 26 ft. Notre Dame 

EA Sports College Football 26 has had a lot of fans buzzing with excitement since its release on July 10. The game, available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, has had a few early glitches this time compared to last year, allowing fans to explore it deeply.

A lot of aesthetically pleasing uniforms are available in the game, adding quite a lot of excitement to the game. This has also played in deciding which team many fans play with.

Here’s a look at the best five uniforms in College Football 26

Top 5 uniforms in College Football 26

#1, Notre Dame - Current Shamrock Alternate

The Shamrock Series is an annual tradition in Notre Dame football, where the program plays a home game at a neutral site. The Fighting Irish do have a uniform for this game, and its design varies annually.

The 2024 edition of the uniform is one of the best in College Football 25. It features a gray-blue base and pants with a metallic gold helmet, accented by a Celtic knot pattern on the sleeves and pants to honor Irish heritage. The jersey includes a block “ND” logo and a subtle shamrock motif.

#2, Oregon - Home Fly Era

Oregon is famed for its unique uniform designs. The program had some of the best uniforms in College Football 25 and has maintained that in the latest edition of the video game.

While the Ducks boast some incredible uniforms in College Football 26, the Home Fly Era stands out. Debuted in 2024 in the regular season game against Ohio State, the uniform features an all black appearance with chrome wings and green lettering, which makes it highly attractive.

#3, Boise State - Current Away Option 2

Boise State distinguishes itself in college football with the blue turf at its home stadium in Idaho, Albertsons Stadium. However, the program also boasts a host of iconic uniforms.

In EA Sports’ College Football 26, the Current Away Option 2 uniform stands out among the Broncos' lineup. The uniform showcases the prominent bronco helmet with a black and chrome finish, paired with Boise State’s traditional white jersey and black pants.

#4, UCF - 2024 Space U

UCF doesn't have much history of its uniform being highly regarded in college football, but the 2024 Space U uniform is iconic. It pays homage to Florida's space exploration legacy.

Debuted by the Knight in 2024, the uniform features a predominantly black jersey that transitions into black dots over an off-white background at the bottom. This complements off-white pants adorned with Orion constellation patterns running up each side.

#5, Army - 101st Airborne

Army has donned a host of iconic uniforms for the annual Army-Navy game, and the 101st Airborne Uniform is one of them. The special alternate uniform was used in 2024.

The uniform honors the 101st Airborne Division’s heroic stand at the Battle of the Bulge. It features an all-black base with white speckles on the shoulders and torso, reflecting the snowy Ardennes forest. The helmet also displays a club card suit, representing the division’s units.

