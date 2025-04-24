Top 5 Big 10 wide receivers to watch out for in 2025 NFL draft ft. Emeka Egbuka

The best college football wide receivers will be a hot commodity when NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell starts calling drafted players on Thursday in Green Bay. Among all conferences, the Big 10 has a number of elite receivers ripe for the picking.

Given how important the position is in the NFL, let's have a look at the top five wide receivers from the conference who could be in demand in a few hours from now.

Big 10 WRs to watch out for in 2025 NFL draft

1) Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State

Egbuka was the most trusted wide receiver of Ohio State, winning the NCAA Championship last season. He broke the school record by having 205 career receptions. In 16 games last season, Egbuka caught 81 receptions for 1,011 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The Ohio State product should be drafted late in the first round or early in the second round.

2) Tai Felton, Maryland

The next best wide receiver out of Big 10 is Maryland Terrapins star Felton, who earned the First-team All-Big Ten honors after hauling in 96 receptions for single-season school record, for 1,124 yards and nine touchdowns.

Felton has sought interest from the Washington Commanders and could be picked in the second round.

3) Tez Johnson, Oregon

Johnson didn't leave a good mark at the 2025 NFL Combine, completing the 40-yard dash in 4.51 seconds despite boasting a small size (5-foot-10 and 154 lbs).

Nevertheless, he has been clinical on the field and is coming off a season where he caught 898 yards and 10 touchdowns. The season prior, he had caught 86 receptions for 1,182 yards.

NFL analyst Lance Zierlein expects Johnson to get drafted in the fifth round.

4) Pat Bryant, Illinois

Bryant played all his four college football seasons with the Fighting Illini before declaring for the 2025 NFL draft.

The 6-foot-2, 204 lbs wide receiver ran a 4.61 40-yard dash and is coming off a season and led the team with 984 receiving yards (54 receptions) and school record-tying 10 receiving touchdowns.

He's expected to be drafted no earlier than the sixth round.

5) Kaden Prather, Maryland

The senior from the Maryland Terrapins earned the All-Big Ten Conference honor in 2023 and followed up with 56 receptions, 624 yards and four touchdowns in 2024.

NFL Analyst Lance Zierlein doesn't see Prather's name being called, but he could be a priority undrafted free agent.

