Top 5 Big 12 starting QBs in 2025 college football season ft. Josh Hoover

The Big 12, player for player, might have the deepest and most impressive starting QB roster of any conference in college football for 2025. While the league was incredibly up and down, the top passers of the Big 12 made impressive statements in 2024. While Shedeur Sanders has moved along, there's still plenty of talent for a league that looks to make a more significant CFP statement in 2025.

Here's a rundown of the top five Big 12 signal callers of 2025.

Top five Big 12 QBs of 2025

QB Sam Leavitt had a great first season as a starter at Arizona State and will look for more in 2025. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

5. Sam Leavitt, Arizona State

A transfer from Michigan State, Leavitt overperformed as a redshirt freshman. His solid QB work led Arizona State's surpising season. Leavitt finished with 2,885 yards and 24 touchdowns against just six interceptions. Leavitt ran for another 440 yards and five scores. He had 219+ yards in the last five games, paving the way for an impressive 2025 campaign.

4. Rocco Becht, Iowa State

After two impressive starting seasons with the Cyclones, Becht could arguably go even higher on this list. In the past two seasons, he threw for 6,625 yards and 48 touchdowns against 17 interceptions. Becht rushed for 318 yards and eight scores last season as well. Becht was impressive in the bowl win over Miami, with 270 yards and three scores through the air. He could surprise in 2025 as a superstar.

3. Kaidon Salter, Colorado

Salter followed a brilliant 2023 season at Liberty with an underwhelming 2024 campaign. He's thrown for 5,889 yards and 56 scores at Liberty, with 2,006 yards and 21 touchdowns rushing. Putting him into Deion Sanders' Colorado attack could lead to eye-popping numbers or freshman Julian Lewis might overtake him for the job. This is a boom or bust pick, but Salter could certainly boom in 2025.

2. Avery Johnson, Kansas State

In his first year as a starter, Johnson threw for 2,712 yards and 25 scores and rushed for another 605 yards and seven touchdowns. His performance in a win over Colorado was deeply impressive. He's probably one of the top dual-threat QBs in the nation, capable of beating teams with his legs, arm, or both. With a year of experience, he's likely to be even better in 2025.

1.Josh Hoover, TCU

An under-the-radar star, Hoover went from competent in 2023 to amazing in 2024. He passed for 3,949 yards and 27 touchdowns last season, second only to Shedeur Sanders among Big 12 passing yardage leaders. Not only did Hoover have six 300+ yard games, he didn't come in under 212 passing yards in any game. Hoover and TCU won six of the last seven and set up a big 2025.

What do you think about the Big 12 and its bevy of returning QB standouts? Share your take below in our comments section, both on the league as a whole and its top passers.

