Top 5 Big 12 tight ends ahead of the 2025 college football season ft. Terrance Carter

By Joe Cox
Modified Feb 12, 2025 17:34 GMT
Transfer Terrance Carter and returnee Joe Royer are perhaps the top two tight ends in the Big 12 in 2025. (Photo Credits: IMAGN)
The Big 12 had the most competitive conference race in major college football in 2024, and 2025 could shape up having the same. There are several impressive tight end prospects scattered throughout the league. Those pass catchers are likely to put in big seasons and help establish the tone for another exciting Big 12 season in 2025. Here's a rundown of five of the best.

Top 5 Big 12 tight ends for 2025

Iowa State&#039;s Gabe Burkle could have a big 2025 season. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)
5. Gabe Burkle, Iowa State

Burkle caught just two passes in his first two years at ISU but took off in 2024 as he snagged 26 receptions for 296 yards. 24 of those catches came in the final seven games of the season. If Burkle picks up 2025 at that pace, he could be the best TE in the league. Iowa State is always competitive and Burkle figures to be a significant part of its 2025 plans.

4. Chamon Metayer, Arizona State

A transfer after two seasons at Cincinnati, Metayer made himself welcome at ASU with a solid season last fall. He had 32 catches for 302 yards and five touchdowns. Metayer caught a pass in every game, and at one point, had three TDs in four league games. He's likely to continue his consistency in 2025 and could help Arizona State's bid to repeat as league champs.

3. Michael Trigg, Baylor

Trigg has had quite a college experience. He spent a season at USC and two more at Ole Miss. In 2024, he had 30 catches for 395 yards and three scores despite getting suspended at one point in the season. The 6-foot-4 target has all the physical skills to be a star and if he can focus and refine his technique, he could be an all-Big 12 pick in 2025.

2. Joe Royer, Cincinnati

Stuck behind other players at Ohio State, Royer caught four passes in three seasons in Columbus. He then caught 50 passes last year for Cincinnati for 521 yards and three TDs. Royer caught a pass in every game he played and demonstrated excellent skills as a middle-of-the-field receiving threat. He's back for a senior year and could play even better for the Bearcats.

1. Terrance Carter, Texas Tech

A transfer from Louisiana, Carter caught 48 passes for 689 yards and four TDs for the Ragin' Cajuns. He's good for similar production with Texas Tech. He had a pair of back-to-back 100-yard games a year ago and has the potential to be an NFL prospect for the Red Raiders. Keep an eye on Carter in 2025.

What do you think of the Big 12's top TE prospects? Share your take on the players and league below in our comments section!

