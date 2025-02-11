Top 5 Big 12 wide receivers ahead of 2025 college football season ft. Jordyn Tyson

Arguably the most competitive among power football conferences, the Big 12 should have an epic 2025 season. The league returns an elite corps of top wide receiver talent. With a league long known for high-octane offenses, the big-play receivers will potentially help separate the CFP-bound from the merely good.

Here's an early rundown on the likely top 5 Big 12 receivers for 2025.

Top 5 Big 12 wide receivers for 2025

East Carolina transfer Chase Sowell could help Iowa State significantly in 2025.

5. Chase Sowell, Iowa State

Sowell is on his third stop after briefly playing for Colorado and then moving to East Carolina. He has 81 catches for 1,300 yards in two seasons at ECU. The 6-foot-4 standout has the size and physicality to star for the Cyclones. Iowa State is always seemingly under the radar as a top Big 12 team and Sowell might be the same way as a receiver.

4. Josh Cameron, Baylor

A 6-foot-2 target, Cameron has developed into a top receiver and an outstanding punt returner at Baylor. He had 52 catches for 754 yards and 10 receiving touchdowns last year and averaged 20.7 yards per punt return. His three 100+ yard games in the last four games of 2024 suggest an uptick coming in 2025. Baylor should give him plenty of touches.

3. Chase Roberts, BYU

The 6-foot-4 Roberts has steadily improved over three seasons at BYU. Last year, he had 52 receptions for 854 yards and four TDs. Roberts had three 100+ yard receiving games in 2024, and given the Cougars' strong season, he figures to remain a central part of their 2025 plans. He's not the flashiest guy, but he's a playmaker on a veteran team.

2. Caleb Douglas, Texas Tech

A transfer after two seasons of sitting at Florida, Douglas blew up for Tech in 2024. He finished with 60 catches for 877 yards and six TDs. He had four 100+ yard games in the last eight games of 2024, which might give an idea of his 2025 potential. Tech is often overlooked in the Big 12 but fans would be wise to not sleep on either the Red Raiders or on Douglas.

1. Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State

A transfer from Colorado two years ago, Tyson missed almost the whole 2023 season, but didn't miss much in 2024. He ended up with 75 catches for 1,101 yards and 10 TDs. In the last six games of 2024, Tyson had at least six catches and 81 yards in every game. Getting him back instead of seeing him go to the NFL was a massive win for the Sun Devils.

What do you think of the Big 12's top receivers? Share your take on the targets or the teams below in our comment section!

