Top 5 Big 12 wide receivers to watch out for in 2025 NFL draft ft. Travis Hunter

The Big 12 is one of the Power Four conferences and has elite talent at every position, especially wide receiver, an important position in the modern NFL, which is getting more and more reliant on the passing game.
As such, it's important for NFL teams to recruit the best talent out of the draft, so we have compiled the list of the five best wide receivers from the Big 12 conference.
Big 12 WRs to watch out for in 2025 NFL draft
1) Travis Hunter, Colorado
The two-way player out of Colorado needs no introduction after being crowned the Heisman winner. Hunter is a staple at both wide receiver and cornerback, and his name should get called early. He should be the first preference for teams not looking at quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL draft.
Hunter got his name punched on every possible award he could win after finishing the season with 1,258 receiving yards (13.1 per) on 96 receptions and the FBS fifth-best 15 receiving touchdowns.
2) Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona
Tetairoa McMillan is a lock to go in the first round, as he's the No. 2 wide receiver entering the draft. The 6-foot-4, 219 lbs receiver earned many honors, including First-team Associated Press All-American and First-team All-Big 12 Conference, after an impressive season.
He was third in the FBS with 1,319 receiving yards (on 84 receptions) while contributing eight receiving touchdowns.
3) Jayden Higgins, Iowa State
Jayden Higgins was ranked 10th in the FBS with 87 receptions, resulting in 1,183 yards and a team-high nine receiving TDs. For that, he earned himself selection to the Third-team Associated Press All-American and Second-team All-Big 12.
The Florida native and 6-foot-4 wideout is expected to find a suitor in the second round.
4) Jaylin Noel, Iowa State
Not long after Higgins gets drafted, another Iowa State product should be on the board: Jaylin Noel. He had better yardage than Higgins despite less receptions, amassing 1,194 receiving yards (on 80 receptions) for eight touchdowns in 2024, which earned him First-team All-Big 12 RS honor.
Noel should be a hot commodity in the third round of the NFL draft.
5) Jack Bech, TCU
Jack Bech could soon find himself catching passes from Jordan Love of the Green Bay Packers if everything goes as per the projections. Bech finished the 2024 season with a team-leading 62 receptions, 1,034 receiving yards (16.7 per) and nine receiving TDs.
He could be picked in the second round, but there's a possibility of him slipping in the first round as well.
