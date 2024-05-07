Top 5 Big Ten college football teams that look scary with stacked rosters in 2024 ft. Oregon 

The Big Ten will be expanding heading into the 2024 college football season, with Oregon, USC, Washington, and UCLA joining the conference from the Pac-12. The addition of these programs will make the Big Ten one of the conferences that features some of the most talented rosters in the nation.

As teams enter the late spring months, the beginning of the 2024 season is right around the corner. Here is a look at five teams from the Big Ten that feature the most dangerous rosters in 2024.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top 5 Big Ten college football teams with stacked rosters in 2024

#5 USC Trojans

NCAA Football: Holiday Bowl-Louisville at Southern California

The USC Trojans will join the Big Ten from the Pac-12 in 2024 and immediately rank as one of the conference's top teams. They finished last season with an overall record of 8-5 and were one of the top offensive teams in the nation.

The USC offense ranked third in the country last season in points per game with 41.8. The Trojans featured an electric offense but struggled tremendously on defense, ranking 121st in opponent points per game.

USC will be losing their starting quarterback and 2022 Heisman Trophy winner, Caleb Williams, after he was drafted number one overall by the Chicago Bears in the 2024 NFL Draft. With Williams on his way to the NFL, it opens the door for senior quarterback Miller Moss to take over as the starter.

USC also lost key receivers Tahj Washington and Brenden Rice, but will have Duce Robinson, Zachariah Branch, and Kyron Hudson return to lead their receiving core. Mississippi State transfer Jo'quavioius Marks is joining the Trojans to lead their backfield after rushing for 573 yards and four touchdowns in nine games last season.

The Trojans defense should also see some improvement this season after a disappointing season in 2023. They received some big new additions, including Easton Mascarenas-Arnold, John Humphrey, Akili Arnold, Kamari Ramsey, and Nate Clifton. One of their top tacklers from last season, Jaylin Smith, also returns for another season in 2024.

#4 Michigan Wolverines

Michigan RB #7 Donovan Edwards

The Michigan Wolverines were the top team in the Big Ten last season, finishing with a 15-0 record and winning the College Football Playoff National Championship. The Wolverines will be undergoing some big changes this season, losing their head coach, starting quarterback, leading rusher, leading tackler, and leading receiver.

However, Michigan should remain a competitive team in the Big Ten with the players that will be returning in 2024. Will Johnson was one of the top cornerbacks in the nation last season and will be returning to the team for his third season.

Donovan Edwards returns to Michigan for his fourth season after rushing for 497 yards and five touchdowns in 2023. Tight end Colston Loveland also returns after finishing last season with 45 receptions and 649 yards.

The starting quarterback job for Michigan this season is a tight competition between Alex Orji, Jayden Denegal, Jack Tuttle, and Davis Warren. Warren and Orji were the two starters for Michigan's spring game and seem to be the two most likely options to be starting for the team to open the season.

#3 Penn State Nittany Lions

NCAA Football: Penn State Spring Game

One of the Big Ten's toughest teams last year was Penn State. Their overall record was 10-3, and they had the third-best defense in the nation at the conclusion of the season.

Quarterback Drew Allar is returning for another season after throwing for 2,631 yards and leading the Big Ten with 25 passing touchdowns. Allar will be losing his top receiver from last season, KeAndre Lambert-Smith. However, Penn State picked up former Ohio State wideout Julian Fleming from the transfer portal.

They also have their top two rushers returning from last season. Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton each ran for over 700 yards last season and combined for 17 total touchdowns last season.

The Nittany Lions are losing some key players on the defensive side of the ball, including Chop Robinson and Adisa Isaac, after both players are headed to the NFL. Abdul Carter, Dani Dennis-Sutton, and Jaylen Reed will continue to make life difficult for opposing offenses and lead Penn State to be one of the top defenses in the Big Ten in 2024.

#2 Oregon Ducks

Oregon QB #8 Dillon Gabriel

The Oregon Ducks went 12-2 last season and were led by quarterback Bo Nix. With Nix on his way to the NFL and Oregon moving to the Big Ten, Oklahoma transfer, Dillon Gabriel will take over the starting quarterback position in 2024.

Gabriel threw for 3,660 yards and 30 touchdowns last season, with a completion rate of 69.3%. Last season's leading receiver, Troy Franklin, will be gone in 2024, which opens the door for Tez Johnson to lead the Ducks receiving core. Johnson returns after finishing 2023 with 1,182 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Oregon's leading rusher, Bucky Irving, will not return this season, but Jordan James will return as the lead back after rushing for 759 yards and 11 rushing touchdowns last season.

The ninth-ranked Ducks defense will also have Jabbar Muhammad, Jordan Burch, and Jeffrey Bassa in 2024. These leaders on the defensive side of the ball will cause trouble for Big Ten offenses this season after moving from the Pac-12.

#1 Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State RB #32 TreVeyon Henderson

The Ohio State Buckeyes finished 11-2 last season as one of the top teams in the Big Ten. They ranked as one of the top defensive teams in the nation, but their offense was slightly disappointing in 2023.

Their offense and defense will have some major upgrades at key positions in 2024, along with some top players on their way back for another season. Kansas State transfer Will Howard will take over for Kyle McCord as the starting quarterback for Ohio State this season. Howard threw for 2,643 yards and 24 touchdowns last season with the Wildcats.

Leading rusher TreVeyon Henderson returns to Ohio State to lead the backfield alongside Ole Miss transfer Quinshon Judkins. Henderson ran for 926 yards and 11 touchdowns last season, and Judkins finished with 1,158 yards and 15 touchdowns in his second season at Ole Miss.

The Buckeyes defense will continue to be a nightmare for Big Ten offenses after they picked up Alabama safety Caleb Downs from the transfer portal. Defensive end Jack Sawyer will return for another season, along with Tyleik Williams and JT Tuimoloau.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback