Top 5 Big Ten QBs under most pressure heading into 2025 media days

The Big Ten is traditionally home to some of the best quarterback talent in every college football season. The conference often possesses players at the position that lead teams to challenge for championships.

Heading into the 2025 season, the story remains the same. Here's a look at the five best quarterbacks under the most pressure in the Big Ten ahead of the 2025 media days.

Top 5 quarterbacks in the Big Ten in 2025

#1, Drew Allar, Penn State

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 09 CFP Semifinal Capital One Orange Bowl - Notre Dame vs Penn State - Source: Getty

Drew Allar is set to play his third season as the starting quarterback for Penn State in 2025. The signal-caller was touted as a potential first pick for the 2025 NFL draft in the weeks leading to the College Football Playoff, but he decided to stay in college for one more year.

Allar is widely seen as the best quarterback in the Big Ten ahead of the 2025 season. With him and a host of other seniors returning, the Nittany Lions have a national championship expectation, and he has the responsibility to make them contend for it.

#2, Nico Iamaleava, UCLA

Tennessee v Vanderbilt - Source: Getty

Nico Iamaleava made his way to UCLA in the spring in a largely unexpected scenario. The quarterback started for Tennessee last season and was anticipated to return for another season.

However, Iamaleava attempted to renegotiate his NIL contract with the Volunteers at the tail end of the spring camp, leading to a collapse in their relationship. Having teamed up with the Bruins in a lesser package than what he has in Knoxville, the redshirt sophomore has to prove doubters wrong next season.

#3, Bryce Underwood, Michigan

Michigan Maize vs Blue Spring Game - Source: Getty

Bryce Underwood is the top recruit in the class of 2025, which comes with a lot of expectations. However, the quarterback is bound to garner more pressure due to the way he landed at Michigan.

Having been committed to LSU for months, the Wolverines flipped him over in November with a financial package worth up to $12 million. This has created lofty expectations, with a good chance that he will start as a true freshman.

#4, Dante Moore, Oregon

Syndication: The Register Guard - Source: Imagn

Dante Moore is set to take over the starting quarterback role at Oregon next season. The Ducks are set to play with a less experienced player at quarterback in 2025 after starting two seniors in the last two seasons.

Moore transferred to Eugene ahead of the 2024 season after spending his true freshman year with Big Ten rival UCLA in 2023. He's now tasked with leading Dan Lanning's team on a national championship run after the Ducks fell short with Dillon Gabriel under center last season.

#5, Julian Sayin, Ohio State

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch - Source: Imagn

Julian Sayin is touted to win the starting quarterback battle at Ohio State this fall. The redshirt freshman is in the race to replace Will Howard with redshirt sophomore Lincoln Kienholz.

Sayin takes on a difficult challenge as the Buckeyes' starting quarterback next season, as he's replacing a national championship-winning quarterback. However, many believe the former Alabama enrollee has what it takes to handle the pressure at the Big Ten powerhouse.

