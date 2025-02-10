Top 5 Big Ten starting QBs heading into 2025 college football season ft. Drew Allar

After a second straight season with a College Football Playoff title, the Big Ten is flying high heading into 2025. The league has a group of talented and experienced signal callers slated to lead dangerous offenses in 2025. From the nation's top prospect to arguably the top returning signal-caller, the Big Ten has plenty of quarterback talent. Many passers will factor in the hunt for a third straight Big Ten CFP title.

Here's a rundown of the top 5 slated starting QBs of the Big Ten entering 2025.

Top 5 Big Ten QBs entering 2025

Nebraska QB Dylan Raiola had an impressive freshman campaign and could fare even better in 2025. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

5. Bryce Underwood, Michigan

Underwood could become the best player on this list or a massive disappointment. As a true freshman, he's expected to snag the starting Michigan quarterback job. Needless to say, Underwood is not a typical true freshman.

The nation's top overall recruit, his flip from LSU was big news in the recruiting world. His expected impact suggests stardom is on the near horizon.

4. Dylan Raiola, Nebraska

A season ago, Raiola was not unlike Underwood. The true frosh had ups and downs but led Nebraska to their best season in several years. Raiola passed for 2,819 yards and 13 touchdowns. Moreover, he gained valuable experience and battled well against teams like Ohio State and Illinois. Raiola is likely to have a significant uptick in his sophomore campaign.

3. Dante Moore, Oregon

Not unlike Underwood, it's tough to know where to rank Moore. He sat behind Dillon Gabriel at Oregon last year. Moore threw for 1,610 yards and 11 scores at UCLA in 2023 and is likely to be significantly more polished now. Given the weapons at his disposal, Moore could be a Heisman candidate if his development is on the track expected by Oregon fans.

2. Luke Altmyer, Illinois

After all the talented kids get ranged, a couple of Greybeard veterans will have some say about the season. Altmyer sat for two years at Ole Miss and has started for two years at Illinois. Last season, he threw for 2,717 yards and 22 scores against just six interceptions. Altmyer had seven 200+ yard games and six 2+ touchdown games in the previous year. He's a reliable and capable starter.

1. Drew Allar, Penn State

The Big Ten passer with the toughest NFL decision was Allar. In the last two years at Penn State, he has thrown for 5,958 yards and 49 touchdowns against just 10 interceptions. He ran for another 508 yards and 10 scores in that interval. Allar is one of the nation's top passers and his decision to return to Penn State might make the Nittany Lions a conference favorite. Allar should start in 2025.

What do you think of the Big Ten's top QBs? Share your take on the passers and the league below in our comments section!

