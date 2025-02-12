Top 5 Big Ten tight ends heading into 2025 college football season ft. Max Klare

The Big Ten is on top of the college football world. With a second straight title, the conference should remain strong heading into 2025. There's a bumper crop of outstanding Big Ten tight end prospects.

From solid returnees to surprising transfers, here's a rundown on the top five Big Ten tight end prospects heading into the 2025 season.

Top 5 Big Ten tight ends for 2025

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Louisville transfer Jamari Johnson could shine in his new home at Oregon in 2025. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

5. Jamari Johnson, Oregon

Trending

A four-star recruit from California out of high school, Johnson is on this list more for potential than production. In two seasons with Louisville, he battled injuries and sometimes struggled to get on the field. Johnson caught 13 passes for 158 yards before his season was ended in mid-October.

Oregon will find interesting ways to use his 265-pound frame in the middle of the field in 2025.

4. Jameson Geers, Minnesota

After three seasons in which he totaled four catches, Geers took off in 2024. He snagged 28 passes for 290 yards and four touchdowns. He had three scores in the last four games of conference play, so Geers opens the 2025 season on something of a hot streak.

Minnesota is expected to give him plenty of opportunities to continue his impressive production in his final year of college football.

3. Jack Velling, Michigan State

After two solid seasons at Oregon State, Velling transferred to Michigan State for 2024. While his overall stats improved to 36 catches for 411 yards, his touchdown total dropped from eight to three. Still, a tight end with 1,130 yards and 12 touchdowns in his career is an important building block for the Spartans.

Velling's name will likely be called often in 2025, especially in the red zone.

2. Tanner Koziol, Wisconsin

Koziol put up eye-popping numbers at Ball State. In 2024, he caught 94 passes for 839 yards and eight touchdowns. In his career, he has 163 catches for 1,507 yards and 18 touchdowns.

He moved on to Wisconsin to try to aid his NFL potential with a season at the highest level of competition. He might not catch 94 passes again, but he figures to have a busy 2025 season.

1. Max Klare, Ohio State

It's a rags-to-riches story for Klare, who transferred from 1-11 Purdue to defending CFP champion Ohio State. He made that jump due to an impressive season with the Boilermakers. Klare caught 51 passes for 685 yards and four touchdowns. His productivity could be even better when surrounded by Jeremiah Smith, Carnell Tate and others. He's certainly worth a 2025 look.

What do you think of the Big Ten's top tight ends for 2025? Share your take on the targets and teams below in our comments section!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ohio State Buckeyes Fan? Check out the latest Buckeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place