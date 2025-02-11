Top 5 Big Ten wide receivers heading into 2025 college football season ft. Jeremiah Smith

Off a second straight league winner of a CFP crown, the Big Ten will look to enhance its credentials in 2025. One area that the league has improved is receiver play. Gone are the days of smash-mouth two-back sets (except maybe at Iowa), and some of college football's top pass catchers call the Big Ten home.

Here's a rundown of the top five receivers heading into 2025.

Top 5 Big Ten wide receivers for 2025

Nebraska's addition of Kentucky transfer Dane Key could be a significant portal addition. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

5. Dane Key, Nebraska

After three seasons at Kentucky, Key has transferred to Nebraska. A long and athletic outside target, Key had 126 catches for 1,870 yards and 14 scores at Lexington. He'll most likely be Dylan Raiola's favorite target at Nebraska, and he has the potential to have a great season based on his ability.

Key might be one of 2025's highest-impact transfers.

4. Denzel Boston, Washington

Another big target, the 6-foot-4 Boston had caught just seven passes in two years at Washington. But in 2024, he took off, with 63 catches for 834 yards and nine touchdowns. He turned down the NFL for another college season.

Boston had back-to-back 120+ yards and two touchdown games in Big Ten play last year, and that's the kind of potential he has. He could shine in 2025.

3. Elijah Sarratt, Indiana

It's quite a journey for the 6-foot-2 Sarratt. He started four games at FCS Saint Francis in 2022. After an impressive 2023 season at James Madison (82 catches for 1,191 yards), he transferred to Indiana.

In 2024, Sarratt had 53 catches for 957 yards and eight touchdowns. He had four 125+ yard games, three in Big Ten play.

Indiana will need a big year from Sarratt in 2025, and he'll probably deliver.

2. Evan Stewart, Oregon

A transfer from Texas A&M, Stewart showed flashes of brilliance in 2024. He finished with 48 receptions for 613 yards and five scores. His two 100+ yard games came against Boise State and Ohio State, which should speak to his quality of work.

Stewart always seems on the verge of an explosive season, and 2025 could be the point of arrival.

1. Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State

Simply the best wide receiver in college football, Smith had as good of a freshman season as anyone ever. He finished with 76 catches for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Smith lit up the Ohio State record books as a true freshman. There's no telling what he could do next. He had touchdowns in his first seven college games. Smith should be a top Heisman contender in 2025.

What do you think of the Big Ten's top wide receivers for 2025? Share your take on the pass catchers and the league's status below in our comments section.

