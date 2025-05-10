Top 5 Big Ten wide receivers who look lethal heading into 2025 season ft. Dakorien Moore

The Big Ten has won its last two national championships with the Michigan Wolverines and the Ohio State Buckeyes. The conference has emerged as an attractive destination for several top receivers coming out of high school.
As we head into the 2025 college football season, let's look at five WRs who could grab the attention of scouts, analysts and coaches.
Top 5 Big Ten WRs to watch out for
1) Dakorien Moore, Oregon Ducks
Moore is the consensus top wide receiver from the Class of 2025. The five-star recruit out of Duncanville High School was originally committed to LSU before he decommitted and ultimately signed with Oregon over other programs like Ohio State and Texas.
Playing in Duncanville, Moore caught 44 receptions for 764 yards and six touchdowns in his sophomore year. The following year, as a junior, he caught 71 receptions for 1,523 yards and 18 touchdowns.
2) Quincy Porter, Ohio State
According to 247Sports, Porter is among the top 10 wide receivers in the country and ranks No. 1 in New Jersey. In his senior season with Bergen Catholic, the 6-foot-3 WR caught 57 passes for 969 yards and 11 TDs. He helped Bergen Catholic beat Don Bosco Prep in the Non-Public A finals to win the state championship.
3) Jacob Washington, Michigan
Per the 247Sports Composite ranking of four stars, Washington is ranked No. 207 player in the country, the No. 25 wide receiver and the No. 7 player in Louisiana.
He played for Archbishop Shaw High School under Hank Tierney. He played defensive back and wide receiver. In his junior year, he caught 21 passes for 291 yards and four touchdowns.
4) Bradley Martino, Minnesota
Like Jacob Washington, Bradley Martino also plays as a defensive back and wide receiver. As per 247Sports rankings, Martino is the No. 203 prospect in the nation. He was selected to play in the Navy All-American Bowl. He attended Golden Gate High School in Naples, Florida.
5) Romero Ison, USC
Ison is a four-star recruit from Milford Mill Academy. On3 ranked him No. 6 in the state of Maryland. The 2024 All-County Second Team pick amassed 69 receptions for a program record 1,438 yards (20.8 avg.) and 15 TDs, playing for Baltimore City College in 2023, as a junior.
