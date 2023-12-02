Top 5 Bo Nix memes cracking up the internet after Oregon's Pac-12 championship loss

Bo Nix memes were trending after the Oregon Ducks fell just short of a Pac-12 championship win on Friday night. The Washington Huskies triumphed in a close see-saw battle at the Allignant Stadium in Las Vegas. The Ducks QB got emotional after what turned out to be his last game as a college football player.

The Ducks had a great regular season on the back of some great performances from Nix and his offense. Oregon brushed aside almost everyone in the first 12 weeks but just couldn't find the antidote to the Huskies this year. Their loss to Washington in the Pac-12 championship game was their second to the team in the 2023 season.

Bo Nix threw for 239 passing yards and scored three passing touchdowns. But his single interception in the game might have been the play that snatched the game, as the Ducks lost 31-34.

Oregon had earlier lost to Washington in Week 7 in a close clash. The Ducks played well but fell short by three points, succumbing to a 33-36 loss.

Since the Ducks’ loss, many memes have been doing the rounds on social media. Here are the top five Bo Nix memes that have cracked up the internet since the heartbreak in Las Vegas.

Top 5 Bo Nix memes cracking up social media after Oregon loss

#1 The Bo Nix pack

There is no dearth of Bo Nix memes after the QB suffered a heartbreaking loss in the Pac-12 championship game.

#2 The Tom Brady throwback

Another fan shared a Bo Nix meme featuring an emotional Tom Brady to depict the Michael Penix Jr. rivalry.

#3 Even Michael Jordan dragged in

Nix had an emotional breakdown after the game, and this meme captures the side of the cameraperson who recorded the whole ordeal of the quarterback.

#4 Another occupation

As the Oregon QB’s college football career ended, this fan came up with a new occupation for Nix after Friday.

#5 The Caleb Williams reminder

This fan is waiting for a similar reaction to Nix having an emotional breakdown to the one Caleb Williams had after one of the USC Trojans' losses this season.

