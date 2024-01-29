Top 5 Bowl Game losers: Which schools have the longest active losing streaks?

While reaching a bowl game is an accomplishment, several programs have found it difficult to win it.

While the Northern Illinois Huskies snapped their seven-game bowl losing streak in 2023, there are many teams still looking to break a lengthy streak. Take a look at the five schools with the longest active bowl game losing streaks below.

Top five Bowl Game losers

#1 UTEP Miners

The Miners have not won a bowl game since 1967 when they beat the Ole Miss Rebels 14-7 in the Sun Bowl.

Their seven-game losing streak began in 1988 when they lost 38-18 to the Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles in the Independence Bowl. Their last bowl appearance in 2021 was a 31-24 defeat to the Fresno State Bulldogs in the New Mexico Bowl.

#T2 Indiana Hoosiers

The Hoosiers have not won a bowl game since 1991 when they beat the Baylor Bears 24-0 in the then-Copper Bowl.

They have lost six straight bowl games, beginning in 1993, when they lost 45-20 to the Virginia Tech Hokies in the Independence Bowl. They have not appeared in a bowl game since 2020, when they lost 26-20 to the Ole Miss Rebels in the then-Outback Bowl.

#T2 North Texas Mean Green

The North Texas Mean Green last won a bowl game in 2013 when they beat the UNLV Rebels 36-14 in the then-Heart of Dallas Bowl.

They have lost six straight bowl games since 2016, losing 38-31 to the Army Black Knights, once again in the then-Heart of Dallas Bowl. They last appeared in a bowl game in 2022, losing 35-32 to the Boise State Broncos in the Frisco Bowl.

#T3 Miami (FL) Hurricanes

The Miami (FL) Hurricanes have not won a bowl game since 2016 when they beat the West Virginia Mountaineers 31-14 in the then-Russell Athletic Bowl.

The next season, their five game losing streak began, as they fell 34-24 to the Wisconsin Badgers in the Orange Bowl. They lost 31-24 to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in the Pinstripe Bowl this season.

#T3 Utah Utes

The Utes' last bowl game win came in 2017 season, beating the West Virginita Mountaineers 30-14 in the then-Heart of Dallas Bowl.

Their five-game losing streak began the next season, losing 31-20 to the Northwestern Wildcats in the Holiday Bowl. They once again to the Wildcats, 14-7, in the Las Vegas Bowl this season.